Sea of Thieves is giving us the "keys to the seas" in Custom Seas free update

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Sea of Thieves has been a success since its release eight years ago, one of the headline multiplayer titles for Xbox Game Pass, and Rare has been wisely guiding the ship to attract more and more players with constant updates. What else could they do? In Season 20, releasing June 18, they are literally giving us the "keys to the seas".

The update Custom Seas comes with a level editor where you can create game modes, like a sniping duel or naval battles... on rowboats. The editor also allows you to create cinematic pieces or simply cool places to hang out with friends, it's up to you what to do.

And if you're not the creative type of person, with the large amount of user generated content created from June 18, you will have plenty of new things to do in Sea of Thieves after Season 20, Custom Seas, released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and PS5.