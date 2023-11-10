Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves gets new PvP-focused voyage next week

Skull of the Siren Song launches on the 16th of November.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a new video from Rare, we got a look at the upcoming voyage to Sea of Thieves. Titled Skull of the Siren Song, this voyage will be focused on PvP primarily, with crews being given two maps when they opt-in for the event.

All crews that are part of the event will then have to race in order to find the locations dotted out on the maps. One map points to a chest, the other points to a key needed to open it. You don't just win once you've got these key ingredients, though, and unlocking the chest actually takes a good amount of time.

During this time, your ship will be slowed, leaving you vulnerable to other crew attacks. But, if you manage to make it to an outpost intact and turn in the titular Skull of the Siren Song, you'll have completed the event.

Will you be searching for the Skull of the Siren Song?

Sea of Thieves

Related texts

2
Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."

0
Sea of Thieves Season 10 has been delayed

Sea of Thieves Season 10 has been delayed
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

"We firmly believe that it's the best thing to do for the quality of the release, the sustainability of our development process and the wellbeing of our team."



Loading next content