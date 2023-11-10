Sea of Thieves gets new PvP-focused voyage next week

HQ

In a new video from Rare, we got a look at the upcoming voyage to Sea of Thieves. Titled Skull of the Siren Song, this voyage will be focused on PvP primarily, with crews being given two maps when they opt-in for the event.

All crews that are part of the event will then have to race in order to find the locations dotted out on the maps. One map points to a chest, the other points to a key needed to open it. You don't just win once you've got these key ingredients, though, and unlocking the chest actually takes a good amount of time.

During this time, your ship will be slowed, leaving you vulnerable to other crew attacks. But, if you manage to make it to an outpost intact and turn in the titular Skull of the Siren Song, you'll have completed the event.

Will you be searching for the Skull of the Siren Song?