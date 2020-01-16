Sea of Thieves gets new Legends of the Sea update

Rare is celebrating the arrival of 2020 with some new content for Sea of Thieves players, as the Legends of the Sea update is out now for players to enjoy, including all of the content detailed in the trailer below:

Duke has returned as part of this update, providing Gilded Voyages for pirates to embark on, and the Pirate Emporium has also been restocked with goods as well, with the Black Market getting new items too.

A new set of Ashen Tomes are ready to be collected, and the Reaper's Bounty Chests have big rewards in store for pirates, trackable on the ship's map just like other Reaper's Chests.

Even Outpost stores are offering pirate attire now, with new clothing styles ranging from hats to shoes, as well as cosmetics from legacy game footage as well. There are also more feminine clothing options and colour variants on top of this.

As part of the update an Arena contest can no longer start inside a storm, but storms are still present in The Arena, affecting gameplay in a dynamic way. Also, ships sunk in The Arena will sink faster too, allowing new ones to spawn quicker.

Since Sea of Thieves has passed 10 million unique players, those who dive into the new content within the first week will get a free X Marks the Spot emote and matching sails, with those playing during the first week (ending on January 22, 16:00 GMT) getting these incentives.

For more on the update head this way for the official notes.

