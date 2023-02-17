Sea of Thieves gets a Halo cross-over with new cosmetics

HQ

Are you also tired of lousy pirates showing up to steal your honestly (well...) collected treasure chests in Sea of Thieves? How about having the Master Chief as your protector in these situations, armed with a Needler Rifle and trusty Cortana at his side?

Now you almost can, thanks to a crossover between Sea of Thieves and Halo. There are some really nifty cosmetic gadgets you can get, and the solution with Cortana is super clever, and we also like the Halo poses available.

Check out what all this looks like and head to Pirate Emporium to acquire.