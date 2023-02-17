Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves gets a Halo cross-over with new cosmetics

Dress your pirate like the greatest Spartan warrior of all time.

HQ

Are you also tired of lousy pirates showing up to steal your honestly (well...) collected treasure chests in Sea of Thieves? How about having the Master Chief as your protector in these situations, armed with a Needler Rifle and trusty Cortana at his side?

Now you almost can, thanks to a crossover between Sea of Thieves and Halo. There are some really nifty cosmetic gadgets you can get, and the solution with Cortana is super clever, and we also like the Halo poses available.

Check out what all this looks like and head to Pirate Emporium to acquire.

Sea of Thieves

