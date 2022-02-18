Sea of Thieves first narrative-driven adventure has started

HQ

Sea of Thieves already has seasons, but starting today, we can also look forward to a monthly Adventure that will last for two weeks. Rare promises that we can look forward to "secrets to discover, battles to fight, rewards to earn and a unique cinematic trailer to introduce each Adventure", so it's a pretty hefty addition to the already really well stacked game.

The first one, Shrouded Islands, has now been launched and runs until March 3. Rare recommends newcomers to check out the story primer they have prepared to get you up to speed. The story synopsis about a mysterious fog covering Golden Sands Outpost can be found below the two videos of the Shrouded Islands cinematic and a short gameplay trailer.

HQ

HQ

"An ominous fog, a mysterious ally from the Sea of The Damned and an Outpost abandoned - the first-ever Sea of Thieves Adventure, 'Shrouded Islands', is now live and awaiting curious corsairs. See Larinna to get started but be swift, its secrets must be discovered by March 3rd!"