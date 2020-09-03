Sea of Thieves expansion Vaults of the Ancients revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Rare is currently working on their upcoming next-gen title Everwild, but this does not mean they have forgotten about their huge success Sea of Thieves. It is getting a new expansion on September 9 called Vaults of the Ancients.

The name pretty much spills the beans on this one, as it is about mysterious hidden locations with more loot than any sane pirate should need. More importantly, this is also when we are able to get our very own pirate dog companion in the game. Rare also promises quality-of-life changes and some technical overhauls by removing bugs.

You can get a sneak peek of all this and see the newly-released Battletoads liveries (which you'll be by playing specifically Battletoads) below: