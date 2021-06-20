Sea of Thieves creative director attributes being a game designer to riding the Pirates of the Caribbean Disneyland attraction

A week ago, Rare unveiled the first look at the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover coming to Sea of Thieves. Known as Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, the free update will be bringing Captain Jack Sparrow and a whole range of the iconic Disney IP to Rare's open-world adventure title, and ahead of the release, we had the chance to catch up with a couple of the guys from the British developer to chat about the update. You can check out the interview below, where creative director Mike Chapman attributes being a game designer to riding the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction as a child. Here's what he had to say.

"I don't think I would be a game designer if I hadn't ridden the Pirates of the Caribbean ride or the Haunted Mansion when I was growing up," Chapman expressed. "When I rode those attractions, they transport you to another world, and that memory stuck with me. Then, a little bit older, playing Monkey Island resonated with me because you can trace the inspiration back to the attraction. Even later, as a game designer, I think you can learn so much about game design and level design by visiting Disneyland, in terms of how they theme the areas, how they use line of sight, how they use lighting, environmental storytelling to immerse you in those locations. That for me was such a fantastic inspiration.

Chapman later talked about what working with the Pirates of the Caribbean brand meant for Rare and the developers.

"So many times I've heard the team mention this in their own way, that this is like the chance of a lifetime, this is a dream come true for them, because they are getting to play in that world, to kind of put a fresh twist on it, to make it a fully immersive location," said Chapman. "Even though it's semi-interactive, the ride and the movie, the chance to create that in the game space, but not just to create it, but to put our own creative twist on it as part of an original story, it doesn't quite feel real yet."

If you're looking for more Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life content, be sure to check out our recent article where we look over the update in further depth.