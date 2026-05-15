Sea of Thieves community in uproar after Boatswain ambassador met with alleged inappropriate behaviour with minors

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The Sea of Thieves community has been rocked by a very shocking turn of events. The community figure known as "Bruno" or "heslashthem" has been met with allegations that they have been engaged in inappropriate behaviour with minors including in the form of sending sexually explicit jokes and requesting images from those aged 16 and under.

The allegations started circulating as of May 12, and the immediate response has seemingly been to ban Bruno from Sea of Thieves forums and such. The reason why this story has reached such explosive proportions in the game's community is that Bruno isn't just an average player, they are a Boatswain ambassador, which is effectively a key and important role given by Rare to the influencers and community figures that are regarded as key representatives of the game. Effectively, it's an endorsement position handed out by Rare to a very small portion of individuals.

As per Dexerto, other Boatswain ambassadors who are now learning of this alleged misconduct have been asking for Rare to remove their names from the game's website and to step back from the role until the situation with Bruno has been addressed, and while Rare has yet to officially make a statement in regards to the situation, allegations of this manner will typically require the involvement of legal and law enforcement organisations.