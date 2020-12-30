Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves celebrates new year with a Gold & Glory weekend

A great bit of weekend fun, even though the event only lasts until January 2, Saturday.

We have a long weekend coming up thanks to the new year celebrations when we finally get to leave 2020 behind. It is also a good time to do some scurvy pirate things in Sea of Thieves, as Rare has now started what they call a Gold & Glory weekend (which actually isn't much of a weekend as it ends on Saturday) which lasts until January 2.

During this time, you'll "earn twice the usual rep and gold for your hijinks upon the high seas". Basically a perfect time to get closer to that Pirate Legend status and finally get access to the hidden Tavern of Legends.

Sea of Thieves

