Sea of Thieves celebrates new player record with Gold & Glory Weekend

HQ

Sea of Thieves was visited by the scurvy and lovable pirate Jack Sparrow and the rest of Pirates of the Caribbean in the expansion A Pirate's Life, which was released in June. Rare worked on it for two years and it's the by far biggest expansion yet for the game.

But this seems to have paid off. Rare reveals that more than three years after the initial release of the game, Sea of Thieves had a new player record in June when 4.8 million pirates played the game. This is of course a reason to celebrate, and that's exactly what Rare is doing and has now announced a new Gold & Glory Weekend for August 20-23 "offering double gold and reputation gains along with Seasonal Renown boosts for all treasure handed in to the Trading Companies".

Check out the video below where Creative Director Mike Chapman says thank you to the Sea of Thieves community combined with snippets of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life gameplay.