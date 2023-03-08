Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves celebrates fifth anniversary with a documentary

Rare delivers a behind-the-scenes documentary that is claimed to reveal the evolution of the pirate simulator.

A feature-length documentary about Sea of Thieves called Voyage of a Lifetime will premiere on March 20, the game's fifth anniversary. The documentary will provide an "honest and in-depth" look at the game's journey from its inception to the present day.

We're also being promised "previously unseen footage and a candid look at the highs and lows of Sea of Thieves' development and release" when we get to follow Rare behind the scenes.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below. Sure looks like a great way to celebrate what has become the probably biggest Rare title of all time, reaching over 30 million players last summer.

Sea of Thieves

