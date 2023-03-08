Sea of Thieves celebrates fifth anniversary with a documentary

HQ

A feature-length documentary about Sea of Thieves called Voyage of a Lifetime will premiere on March 20, the game's fifth anniversary. The documentary will provide an "honest and in-depth" look at the game's journey from its inception to the present day.

We're also being promised "previously unseen footage and a candid look at the highs and lows of Sea of Thieves' development and release" when we get to follow Rare behind the scenes.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below. Sure looks like a great way to celebrate what has become the probably biggest Rare title of all time, reaching over 30 million players last summer.