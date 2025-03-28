Sea of Thieves and Destiny 2 collaboration announced

HQ

Sea of Thieves has seen countless collaborations in the past, albeit mostly with Microsoft-related brands such as Halo. Now, however, Rare has started a collaboration with the company that created Halo, which as you know is now owned by Sony. We are of course talking about Bungie.

More precisely, it's about a series of Lightbearer-themed items and clothing from Destiny 2. Andria Warren, director of creative operations at Rare, comments on the collaboration as follows on Xbox Wire:

"Working with Bungie to bring Destiny 2 into Sea of Thieves was a creatively rich and deeply collaborative process. From the earliest concept sketches to finalizing designs that honored both universes, every step challenged us to think differently. We explored how iconic Destiny elements could be reimagined through a Sea of Thieves lens, translating tone, visual language, and character into something that felt fresh but unmistakably faithful. It pushed our teams creatively in the best possible way, and the result is something we're truly proud of!"

Check out the trailer for what this has to offer below, where we also have the brand new video for the second part of Season 15: Wild Things that started yesterday, which offers lots of news you can read about here.

HQ