Sea of Thieves adds more piracy and cats in Ships of Fortune

Rare has given players the freedom to do whatever they want in Sea of Thieves from the get-go, and this month's big update will probably please a wide variety of personalities as well.

We say that because the studio has given us the first trailer from Sea of Thieves' upcoming Ships of Fortune update, and there's no doubt that the inclusion of a new trading company called Reaper's Bones has the potential to make the game way more intense. Let us explain.

Those of you who don't want to join the group with the intimidating name can instead choose to become Emissaries for one of the other groups by donating a yet to be announced amount of coins. This will allow you to sail under the special Emissary flag, which means that you'll get the opportunity to work your way through five grades by exemplifying your designated group. The higher grade you are - the bigger the rewards for completing missions and tasks. You'll even get special rewards showing off how well you've done. Sounds easy, doesn't it? Not when people know exactly what the Emissary flag means.

You won't just increase the risk of being boarded by players from both your own and the other two regular groups when they know the Emissary flag probably means that you have some real goodies aboard; the biggest concern might just be players who decide to join the new Reaper's Bones, as their sole purpose is to take down Emissaries and steal their flags. Sounds like Rare definitely wants to put a bigger focus on piracy with the upcoming update.

Even the changes to the game's PvP-focused Arena mode highlights this by making some interesting changes. The old treasure maps system has been replaced by a single chest marked by a Sea Dog Beacon that can only be delivered at one specific location. The fact that the time has been cut to 15 minutes on top of that should make the multiplayer way more intense.

Then it's nice to see that Ships of Fortune will also include a few things to turn that frown upside-down, including the option to revive crewmates who are on their way to Davy Jones's locker if you're fast enough. What if you don't make it? Don't worry. The update also brings cats to the game! These cuddly creatures can even be dressed up in different costumes to really make them a part of the crew, so we can't wait to see our options when the update becomes available on April 22.