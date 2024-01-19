Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars will get a physical release on May 10

With versions for Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series.

It was one of the biggest indie surprises of 2023, a title full of nostalgia and love for classic 16-bit JRPGs with a modernised design. Sea of Stars was, all in all, a huge success. But there are still many eager players who have been waiting patiently for today's announcement.

Iam8bit and Meridiem Games confirm that the physical edition of Sea of Stars will arrive in shops on May 10. Apparently it will only come in a single standard edition, but given the quality of the game, we won't be missing any extra goodies this time around. Sabotage Studio recently confirmed that they are working on the first DLC for Sea of Stars, but did not offer a release window for its release.

Will you be picking up a physical copy of Sea of Stars?

Sea of Stars

