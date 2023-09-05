Sea of Stars will be getting DLC

HQ

While two RPG titans are currently taking over the gaming space in Starfield and Baldur's Gate III, Sea of Stars still stands out as an excellent, nostalgic adventure and has also been enjoyed by many. Now, as confirmed by the game's director Thierry Boulanger, we know we'll be getting DLC.

Speaking to Radio Canada, Boulanger confirmed that the studio has been split into two groups. One will work on a new title while the other is producing Sea of Stars DLC. This news shouldn't come as too much of a shock to people who've been following the game for a while. When the Kickstarter was being funded, it was promised to backers that they'd get DLC down the line.

Some fans believe they already know the name of the DLC as well, as an old Kickstarter update called it Throes of the Watchmaker. We'll have to see if that title sticks, and it seems as if we won't be getting the DLC soon, but stay tuned for more Sea of Stars.