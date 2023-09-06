Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars sold more in a week than it hoped in a year

Sabotage's amazing game has already reached the 250,000 milestone.

HQ

Many developers and publishers launch their games on PlayStation Plus or Game Pass when they're uncertain about how well they'll sell, so Sabotage Studio surprised many of us by putting Sea of Stars on both straight away. Fortunately, that hasn't hurt them one bit.

The very talented studio reveals that Sea of Stars already has sold more than 250,000 copies. That's right. Sold, not amount of players, so it sounds like this is on top of everyone enjoying the fantastic game without PS Plus or Game Pass. This does apparently mean Sea of Stars sold as much in a week as Sabotage predicted it would in a year. Amazing news, and let's hope the number continues to grow a lot more. It sold 100,000 copies on launch day, so it probably will.

Sea of Stars

