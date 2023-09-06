Sea of Stars sold more in a week than it hoped in a year

HQ

Many developers and publishers launch their games on PlayStation Plus or Game Pass when they're uncertain about how well they'll sell, so Sabotage Studio surprised many of us by putting Sea of Stars on both straight away. Fortunately, that hasn't hurt them one bit.

The very talented studio reveals that Sea of Stars already has sold more than 250,000 copies. That's right. Sold, not amount of players, so it sounds like this is on top of everyone enjoying the fantastic game without PS Plus or Game Pass. This does apparently mean Sea of Stars sold as much in a week as Sabotage predicted it would in a year. Amazing news, and let's hope the number continues to grow a lot more. It sold 100,000 copies on launch day, so it probably will.