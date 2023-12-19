Sea of Stars has reached over four million players

HQ

We're not sure why Sabotage Studio chose the strategy, but Sea of Stars became the first game ever to be released for both Game Pass and Playstation Plus (Extra tier needed) simultaneously when it premiered back in August.

But combined with healthy sales, the has led to the title reaching one impressive milestone after another - and now it's time once again as the developers reveals on Threads that this gem (that also won "Best Indie Game" at The Game Awards) has reached over four million players. Earlier this fall, the developers revealed that Sea of Stars actually sold more in a week than they had expected for a full year, so it seems like it has become a bigger hit than anyone expected - which is very well deserved.