Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars has reached over four million players

The retro inspired RPG is beating all expectations.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're not sure why Sabotage Studio chose the strategy, but Sea of Stars became the first game ever to be released for both Game Pass and Playstation Plus (Extra tier needed) simultaneously when it premiered back in August.

But combined with healthy sales, the has led to the title reaching one impressive milestone after another - and now it's time once again as the developers reveals on Threads that this gem (that also won "Best Indie Game" at The Game Awards) has reached over four million players. Earlier this fall, the developers revealed that Sea of Stars actually sold more in a week than they had expected for a full year, so it seems like it has become a bigger hit than anyone expected - which is very well deserved.

Sea of Stars

Related texts

0
Sea of StarsScore

Sea of Stars
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Sabotage Studio has created a love-letter to 90s JRPGs, and we're impressed by it.



Loading next content