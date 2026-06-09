Sea of Stars has gotten a final content update - and a Switch 2 version

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Three years after its release, Sabotage Studio is now preparing to move on from its beloved role-playing game Sea of Stars and devote itself wholeheartedly to its next project. However, they aren't quite done yet and have one final content update, aptly named the Sunset Edition.

The main draw seems to be a new cinematic intro, which is the developer's "highest budget one yet," and which will reveal new details about the backstory, but there are also other additions, such as difficulty adjustments. Additionally, the game is now available in a dedicated Switch 2 version, and those who already own it on Switch will receive the upgrade for free (though it must be manually downloaded from the store). It's also confirmed that a physical edition is on the way via iam8bit.

The Sunset Edition is now available for download on all platforms, and we've included a video below where the studio thanks the fans and lets us check out this final content update.