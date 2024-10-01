Sea of Stars' Dawn of Equinox update to arrive in November

HQ

Sabotage Studio has been steadily continuing to work on Sea of Stars despite the game actually debuting in summer 2023. This has included plans to produce and launch an expansive content update, one that will even see a bunch of new features and additions arriving too.

It's known as the Dawn of Equinox update and it will be arriving ahead of the Throes of the Watchmaker DLC in early 2025. It will seemingly be used as a basis to introduce a collection of long-requested and welcome quality of life and mechanical changes, and Sabotage has now outlined exactly what this will include.

We can expect a new local co-op experience, a revamped combat system, an adjusted prologue, an extra cinematic scene, a helpful speedrunning relic, difficulty presets, an improved parrot relic, localisation for Quebecois, and a few other smaller QoL changes to boot.

Dawn of Equinox will launch on November 12 on all platforms where the game is available, and you can see the exact outline of planned changes below.