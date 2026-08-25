Sea of Remnants will begin closed beta testing in December 2026

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Developer Joker Studio has been quite eager to tell fans about its free-to-play ocean-fantasy RPG Sea of Remnants at any occasion it gets. To this end, we've had the chance to play the game twice in the past to see how the project has been improved and enhanced as the months have rolled by.

Soon, players in their masses will be able to experience Sea of Remnants too, as during Gamescom Opening Night Live, Joker Studio appeared once more to reveal it will be holding closed beta testing for the game this December, all ahead of a planned wider launch on an undetermined date in "early 2027".

The exact date when the closed beta testing will begin has yet to be confirmed, but what we do know is Sea of Remnants is being developed for most platforms, not least PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, and Android.