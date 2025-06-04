Sea of Remnants is the upbeat love child of Sea of Thieves and Skull and Bones

Now that Sea of Thieves is no longer an Xbox console exclusive title, you might think that there's no need for a similar game to make its arrival on PlayStation devices. Clearly the memo was not received.

During the State of the Play broadcast, we were just introduced to Joker Studio's Sea of Remnants, a fantastical pirating adventure that seems to combine the more arcade and upbeat nature of Sea of Thieves with Skull and Bones' naval combat systems. This leads to epic ship versus ship action and even massive boss fights against creatures of legend, like an enormous crab that fires what can only be described as miniature suns.

The PlayStation Blog article does at least dispel some of the obscurity that the trailer leaves, explaining Sea of Remnants as the following: "This is an infinite voyage looping between death and rebirth—a journey where we row forward, tirelessly, only to return to where it all began."

As for the release date for Sea of Remnants, all that we know as of now is the game is coming out sometime in 2026 and on PS5 at the least. We don't yet have a firm release date, but you can see the announcement trailer below.