Scuf, Xbox and Squid Game have a new controller in store for you

Later this month, it's finally time to return to the wonderful and twisted world of Squid Game, where Netflix has been churning out several new ferociously lethal kids' games in pursuit of huge sums of money.

On December 26, it's time for the premiere, and now it is announced via Xbox Wire that Scuf Gaming and Xbox have a collaboration with Squid Game: Season 2 and have developed a controller for the occasion. More specifically, it's a Pink Guard-inspired Scuf Instinct Pro Controller, which can only be purchased via ScufGaming.com.

Like the other Instinct Pro Controller models, it's a fancy affair that comes in at £239.99 / €249.99 and is incredibly well-built with huge customization options that have consistently received great reviews.

You can check out what it looks like in its Squid Game version below. Will you be pampering yourself with an early Christmas present (we all know you deserve it)?