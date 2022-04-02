Scuf offers GamerGrip for gamers with dry hands

HQ

Have dry paws ever caused you to miss out on that chicken dinner in PUBG: Battlegrounds, sent you flying over a cliff in Forza Horizon 5 or had Malenia laugh at your misfortunes for the hundred time in Elden Ring? Fear not. Scuf Gaming, usually makers of controllers and related peripherals, is offering a solution.

They call this GamerGrip, which offers "the ultimate solution to keep your hands dry and improve your grip" and according to the product page, it also "used and endorsed by pro gamers". Head over this way to order a tube of GamerGrip. We assume something way cheaper might solve the problem with dry hands just as good - but it probably won't be even nearly as cool though.