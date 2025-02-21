Scuf announces Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller for PC and Xbox

HQ

One of the leading manufacturers of really good controllers is Scuf, which is often seen in esports contexts. Now they have just announced another top model, namely the Scuf Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller for PC and Xbox.

The price tag is a rather hefty £99.99 / €109.99 and for the money you get a hyper-ergonomic gamepad with a new type of slider to manage volume levels between chat and games. Add to this the level of quality we've come to expect from Scuf, and in the press release we can read:

"With remappable paddles, a dedicated wired connection with ultra-fast 1000 Hz polling rate response time on PC, a compact and ergonomic shape, and all of the game changing features Scuf is known for, including longer lasting anti-drift Hall Effect thumbsticks, the Scuf Valor Pro Wired will improve any dedicated gamer's performance."

Aron Drayer, General Manager at Scuf Gaming also comments:

"Experienced Xbox and PC gamers are looking for a controller that can deliver the highest possible performance for their favorite games. The SCUF Valor Pro Wired takes more than thirteen years of SCUF knowledge and expertise in design to deliver the ultimate in control, speed and customization."

On the minus account we find that it is not a wireless controller. Scuf still thinks it gives too much lag and is simply not an option.