Scuf announces Reflex customisable controllers for PlayStation 5

Scuf has generally been an Xbox friendly brand with their well built and customisable controllers that have been available since day one on Xbox Series S/X, but now the time has come for PlayStation 5 gamers to feel the love. Scuf has both announced and also released three controllers in a new Reflex series called Reflex (€219.99), Reflex Pro (€239.99) and Reflex FPS (€269.99).

The all come with back paddles, which really is something no one should be without if there are any online ambitions, and other features that seem really convenient. Head over to the link above to read more and perhaps place an order.