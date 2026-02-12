Scrubs revival shown in a meaty new trailer

HQ

Now there are only a few days left. It's been 16 years since we said goodbye to the folks at Sacred Heart Hospital, including doctors, nurses, janitors, surgeons, and others. Back then, no one thought there'd be a comeback more than a decade and a half later, but that's what's happening.

We've seen a few teasers from the Scrubs comeback before, but now the first full-length trailer has been released, giving us a better idea of how the old guard will try to train younger talents, what challenges they will face in the second half of their lives, and how the finest bromance in the world of television has developed.

It premieres on Disney+ on February 26, and while you wait, you can check out the trailer below. It will of course be difficult to top the first eight seasons of this ultra-classic sitcom, but with this cast, at least the conditions are in place for it to be really good.