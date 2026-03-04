Scrubs is off to a really good start with over 11 million viewers

HQ

Many people were probably very surprised when it was announced that Scrubs would be making a comeback. It was one of those really cool and clever series with a lot of heart, whose memory would be completely tarnished by a mindless cash grab riding the wave of nostalgia.

But over the course of a year, we've been able to bring you new news about the comeback every month, which has only sounded better and better as virtually all the actors have returned to their iconic roles. And as we told you last week, it's been worth the wait, because the new Scrubs lives up to expectations.

And now Deadline reports that quality pays off. The Scrubs premiere reached a whopping 11.36 million viewers on both TV and streaming, where we can even read that "Scrubs also delivered the top-performing ABC comedy episode and top ABC series debut overall on streaming in over a year."

For those who have been hoping for more Scrubs, this is obviously good news. Although nothing is certain, it seems likely that there will be more Scrubs in the future - provided that the actors and creators want it.