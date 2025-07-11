Scrubs is Back: JD, Turk and Elliot return to Sacred Heart

HQ

After a 14-year hiatus, it's now official: Scrubs is making a comeback, with creator Bill Lawrence at the helm and much of the original cast returning. The new seasons will not only reunite Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison as JD, Elliot, and Turk - they'll also introduce a new batch of fresh talent. All of it set, of course, in the familiar halls of Sacred Heart Hospital.

A lot depended on whether Braff would be willing to return, and that has now been confirmed - likely in a mentor role to the next generation of doctors. Braff described the opportunity as "a dream," saying how excited he is to joke around with his old colleagues again.

Bill Lawrence himself says there's definitely potential for more seasons. He's actively planning ahead, though the initial focus will be on just a handful of new episodes. Premiere date? Nothing official yet, and no filming schedule has been announced - but all signs point to a glorious return to Sacred Heart. Hooray!

So... are you ready for a little more Scrubs?