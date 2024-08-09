Scrubs creator to figure out series continuation within six months

HQ

The comedy series Scrubs had nine seasons between 2001-2010 and just like with all defunct popular series, there is of course always talk about a possible continuation. Behind the series was Bill Lawrence who is very open about the fact that he sees the chances of a continuation as possible and that there will probably be at least a few seasons.

In an interview with LADbible he says the following: "You know, I'm really candid about it. We're definitely going to do it, just because we've all been enjoying hanging out. Look, there's no huge drive because everybody's successful, and I think the show was on for like, 72 years, but the on the other hand, medical people over here right now are very heroic to me. I don't want to do it as a movie, but I'm definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show. It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know."

When this will happen, only time will tell. But Lawrence himself says that he has a timetable:"I think we'll figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do. I'm just busy too, man, in a great way."

Would you be excited about more Scrubs or is it best to leave the series alone?