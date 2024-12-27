Scrubs creator gives update on reboot

HQ

After years of speculation, Scrubs is making a comeback, and creator Bill Lawrence recently provided some exciting updates. In a recent interview with Collider, Lawrence revealed that the new series will take place in the present day, reflecting how much the medical world has changed, especially post-pandemic. Rather than picking up directly after the original series, the revival will explore where the characters are now, many years later, with the theme of students becoming teachers at the forefront.

The cast, including Zach Braff and Donald Faison, is eager to reunite, and Lawrence shared that some familiar faces will return, possibly in cameo roles, while new characters will also join the mix. With many original writers and crew members also on board, the reboot promises to bring back the charm that made the show a fan favorite.

