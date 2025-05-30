Scrollslike Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is monstering The Elder Scrolls games on Twitch

HQ

A week ago today, the new RPG Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon stepped out of Early Access and into its 1.0 launch. As a new experience that seeks to recreate the feeling of playing Elder Scrolls games, The Fall of Avalon drew quite a lot of interest from gamers.

And it has only continued to do so. Twitch tracking site SullyGnome (thanks, TheGamer) shows that Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon's numbers are outperforming those of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and the newly released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is getting around 4,000 views per day on average, whereas Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is getting around 7,000 at the time of writing. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered's recent peak is pretty much the same as that of Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, but it's interesting how close the games are in viewership comparing how mainstream one is compared to the other.

We're sure the developers over at Awaken Realms are hoping this viewership turns to sales. With the game currently sitting at a Very Positive review rating on Steam, it seems that it is worth a look.