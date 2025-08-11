Screenwriters have been found for New Line's Space Invaders movie

HQ

The Hollywood gold rush to turn video game IP into film and television continues. New Line has made some serious headway in its effort to turn Space Invaders into a film, a project that has been in the pipeline for a long while.

Back in 2019, it was confirmed that Greg Russo would write the script for the film, but this seemingly went nowhere, and now, six years later, Deadline has reported that Ben Zazove and Evan Turner will be taking over as the screenwriters for the project.

There's no word on plot yet, and since this project has faced plenty of turbulence it's worth noting that this news may not amount to anything, but for the optimists out there it's at least a sign that the film based on perhaps the most famous video game of all-time is underway.

Beyond this, we're told that Akiva Schafer will produce the film alongside Joby Harold, Tony Tunnell, Greg Lessans, Rachel Wizenberg, and Matt Schwartz. There is no word on a director or casting as of the moment.