Screenwriter comments on Denis Villeneuve's James Bond film: "Things are moving along quite nicely"

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Considering writer Steven Knight has just delivered Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and Denis Villeneuve is hard at work getting the third and final part of his Dune trilogy completed, it's perhaps not a major surprise that we're yet to hear a great deal about the upcoming James Bond project that the two are collaborating on. However, maybe this will soon be changing.

Speaking to Variety, Knight was asked about the Bond film that he's writing for Villeneuve, something that the Peaky Blinders creator wasn't all too keen to speak about due to the secrecy of the film. What he did note was that we should be hearing something about the movie in a relatively short period and that work is moving along swimmingly.

"I mean, I can't give any details, obviously, but I'm loving it. It's so much fun."

He continues when asked about when we should expect news: "Yeeesss. [Sounds unsure] Depends on what you mean by "soon," but yeah. I mean, things are moving along quite nicely."

Those eagerly waiting for this next chapter of Bond will seemingly have to wait quite a fair bit of time still, as we still don't know when production on the film will start, nevermind the premiere, and we also have no clue who will be taking on 007 duties following Daniel Craig either. Long story short, Knight's reference of "depends on what you mean by "soon,"" seems to be the most important thing to take from this update...