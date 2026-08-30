Screen Time - September 2026

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The summer is now into its dying days and autumn is on the horizon. It's time to start bundling back up as the leaves fall from the trees and the cooler temperatures make a return, all of which likely means you're more desperate than ever for exciting entertainment to fill the darker days. If so, this September has a bunch in store for streaming service users and cinemagoers, much of which we're marking on this latest iteration of Screen Time.

As ever, we've based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

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The Gentlemen: Season 2 [Netflix] - September 3

Following an immensely popular first season, Guy Ritchie's suave gangster drama series is soon set to make a return to Netflix, seeing the aristocratic Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, once again fighting off crooks and criminals aiming to steal away his control of a portion of London's underworld. With Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings among the returning stars, expect witty dialogue and gritty violence in this popular project.

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Chad Powers: Season 2 [Disney+] - September 3

Glen Powell has become one of Hollywood's current favourite stars, but he's also the man behind the persona of Chad Powers, an enigmatic and talented college quarterback who is in reality a disgraced former pro hiding beneath a prosthetic mask. In the second season of the comedy show, Powell's Russ is put under further pressure as more and more begin to notice cracks surrounding his remarkable lie.

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Mayday [Apple TV] - September 4

Apple TV actually has quite a wealth of promising projects lined up for this September, and one example is the action comedy movie known as Mayday. This flick features Kenneth Branagh and Ryan Reynolds in the leading roles, seeing the pair portraying a former KGB agent and a downed American pilot, with the story following the two as they attempt to flee Soviet Russia to reach safety in the west.

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The Grand Tour: Season 1 [Prime Video] - September 4

It's got a new look and a new cast at the helm but The Grand Tour will soon be returning. Despite Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May each looking to retire from their time as motoring hosts, Prime Video is rebooting the show they founded, this time with a few fresh faces leading the way, including Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland, and James Engelsman.

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Practical Magic 2 - September 11

In an era of reboots and sequels, it should come as no surprise that Practical Magic is finally getting a follow-up after nearing 30 years. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are returning to their witching ways, this time in a bid to crack the spell that has left them loveless for centuries, an effort with unexpected and potentially catastrophic results. With Lee Pace, Dianne Wiest, Joey King, and more in the cast, expect a dash of comedy, drama, and plenty of fantasy in this sequel.

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Runner - September 11

Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson in an action comedy? Runner is looking to steal the spotlight as one of the year's most entertaining projects, by seeing the pair team up to appear as a former soldier and a medical courier tasked with delivering a crucial organ to a dying little girl, all while forces work to prevent them from achieving the goal by trying to take the delivering for themselves.

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Slow Horses [Apple TV] - September 16

The second major addition to the Apple TV portfolio this September is the anticipated sixth season of Slow Horses. The espionage thriller is set to make a comeback, seeing Gary Oldman reprising his duties as Jackson Lamb and doing everything in his power to save his Slow Horses operatives from grim fates, all as they have suddenly been targeted by unknown forces.

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Neagley [Prime Video] - September 16

Reacher's fourth season will have come to a close by this point, but the good news is it's being immediately followed by the inaugural season of the spinoff project known as Neagley. This puts Maria Sten's titular character in the spotlight and sees how the fearless detective goes about cracking a harrowing case revolving around drugs, cults, and murders far too close to home.

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Resident Evil - September 18

We've seen Resident Evil adapted multiple times in the past but this is perhaps the most promising iteration to date. Director Zach Cregger is set to use his expertise of all things horror to present a new take on Capcom's legendary series, this being a standalone story following a courier tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. Things soon spiral out of control when an outbreak occurs and sees his worst nightmares made real.

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MobLand: Season 2 [Paramount+] - September 18

The Gentlemen may have started off this month's Screen Time, but we also have another British crime drama series making its return for a second season this month too, as Paramount+'s MobLand is back on the horizon. This more gritty and darker show also features the involvement of Guy Ritchie, has incredibly wealthy and powerful crime lords, and includes a star-studded cast spanning Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and more.

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Heart of the Beast - September 25

Brad Pitt doesn't appear in all too many flicks these days, so you have to treasure the ones he does headline. To this end, director David Ayer's Heart of the Beast will see Pitt challenged like never before as he traverses the Alaskan wilderness with his faithful canine companion, all after their plane crashed miles and miles from civilization. Expect an emotional and thrilling tale that shines a spotlight on the connection between man and man's best friend.

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Hope - September 25

To round off we have a Korean action drama of all things. Known as Hope, this film revolves around a small harbour town and sees how the inhabitants overcome the challenge of being pitted against a savage and brutal new threat of unknown origin. While this film does feature a cast of talented Korean stars, it's also bolstered by Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, with the married couple lending their skills to this promising project.

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There we have it. Another Screen Time is in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks when we look at what October 2026 has lined up for cinemagoers and streaming service users, with many horror and spooky season projects likely on the way.