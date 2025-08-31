Screen Time - September 2025

HQ

The summer is coming to an end, and that means it's time to start hunkering down and cosying up with a hot drink and some great entertainment. This September is packed with all manner of exciting shows and movies, with the majority coming to streaming services, meaning you won't even need to leave the comfort of your own home to enjoy them. With this being said, let's dive into the latest episode of Screen Time, which we have once again based on a UK release schedule, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 [Netflix] - September 3

Netflix's most-popular English-language series to date is set to return once more this September for the second batch of episodes in its second season. After the harrowing events of the first round of episodes, where Wednesday's life was put at major risk, causing fan-favourite characters to return, this new list of episodes will look to tie up this latest narrative thread and see how the Addams Family daughter overcomes her greatest adversary to date.

Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2 [Netflix] - September 4

When Pokémon Concierge originally arrived, the main point of criticism was that there simply wasn't enough television to consume! Thankfully, following just a handful of episodes, Netflix is now ready to share a new batch, seeing Haru and the famous Pokémon Resort creatures and staff returning for an all-new round of adventures and mishaps.

Highest 2 Lowest [Apple TV+] - September 5

Denzel Washington reunites with director Spike Lee for Apple TV+'s upcoming crime drama film Highest 2 Lowest. This movie explores what happens when a big-name music mogul is targeted by a slate of criminals demanding a hefty ransom fee, an incident that sees him grappling with a life-or-death dilemma.

Honey Don't - September 5

Ethan Coen returns to the director's seat in this dark comedy that features Margaret Qualley in the lead as a small-town private investigator who looks into a slate of obscure murders tied to a mysterious church. With a stacked cast including the likes of Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza, you won't want to miss this witty and dark theatrical flick.

The Conjuring: Last Rites - September 5

The final chapter in the long-running horror series. The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they undertake one last frightening case, an event that sees them facing off with a whole slew of supernatural entities. Needless to say, this is the perfect spooky season primer.

The Paper [Sky Max] - September 5

You are more than aware of The Office, and this upcoming series is made by the same masterminds. The Paper trades selling paper to industry to selling newspapers to readers, as it moves away from the Dunder Mifflin offices to instead follow how a publisher attempts to revive a Midwestern newspaper, with the aid of its volunteer employees.

Task [Sky Max/HBO Max] - September 8

Mark Ruffalo leads this upcoming crime series that sees him star as an FBI agent helming a task force designated with putting a stop to a string of violent robberies in an American town. The catch? The mastermind at the heart of these incidents is a family man that few would have expected is capable of such heinous acts.

Only Murders in the Building: Season 5 [Disney+] - September 9

The popular comedic series is making its return for a fifth-year-running. Only Murders in the Building will be back in September and offering an entirely new case for the crack team of podcasters to solve, one that revolves around their beloved doorman who was suspiciously murdered...

The Long Walk - September 12

Yet another theatrical horror film. The Long Walk is another adaptation of a story from Stephen King, and it follows a group of teenage boys who are competing in an annual contest where they have to keep walking non-stop, at a certain speed, to avoid being shot and killed. This is a true survival of the fittest.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - September 12

It's almost time to conclude and wrap up this famous anime, as the final stages of the story are trading a streaming and television episode format for several feature-length theatrical alternatives. The first will be Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, a chapter that sees how the Demon Slayer Corps deal with being drawn into the Infinity Castle and being forced to face off with several ruthless Upper Rank demons, as they prepare for the ultimate fight against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - September 12

The actual, official end to the long-running period drama. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will conclude over a decade's worth of story-telling, seeing how the Crawley family adapt to a changing socio-economic climate, one that ultimately sees them having to part ways with their famous stately home.

Futurama: Season 13 [Disney+] - September 16

The hilarious and popular animated sci-fi series is returning this September, with a slate of new episodes that see the gang getting up to even more galactic hijinks. The ten-episode season will bring back familiar faces and be packed with witty jokes and humour, making it a must-watch for Disney+ subscribers.

Gen V: Season 2 [Prime Video] - September 17

While we will have to wait until 2026 until The Boys wraps up with its final season, we can take solace in the fact that Gen V is back for its second season this September. The superhero series, which revolves on the wild college supes, will see how the young cast continue to discover twisted secrets that tie Godolkin University to Vought, and the dangerous Compound V substance.

The Morning Show: Season 4 [Apple TV+] - September 17

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will soon return to your TV screen for the next chapter of The Morning Show. The two will continue to star as news anchors that are pitted against one another as they attempt to take their careers to the next level while simultaneously managing the chaos that occurs behind the camera.

Black Rabbit [Netflix] - September 18

Jude Law and Jason Bateman will combine for Netflix's next crime-drama series. Known as Black Rabbit, this show explores how the owner of a New York City hotspot deals with unexpected troubles and problems when his brother waltzes back into life and proceeds to cause havoc at each and every instance.

Swiped [Disney+] - September 19

You've probably used a dating app or two before, but are you familiar with how many of these came to be? Swiped is a biography based on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the very same woman who helped make Tinder a reality, and then went her own way and created the safer alternative known as Bumble. With Lily James and Dan Stevens making up the cast, you won't want to miss this flick on Disney+.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - September 19

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell leading to a kooky and sweet fantastical drama. What more could you want? A Big Bold Beautiful Journey follows two strangers who undertake an amazing adventure to determine how they are in fact deeply connected, a journey that takes them through key moments in their unique pasts.

Slow Horses: Season 5 [Apple TV+] - September 24

Apple TV+ fans will have a lot to enjoy this September, but perhaps the most exciting of the bunch is the next season of Slow Horses. The famed espionage series is returning and seeing Gary Oldman back in the lead role of Jackson Lamb, a talented over-the-hill operative that commands a ragtag group of failures who look to save the UK and the wider world from devastating plots.

One Battle After Another - September 26

The next directorial effort from director Paul Thomas Anderson. One Battle After Another also sees a rare performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, who here stars as an ex-revolutionary who returns to the life he left behind to save his daughter from a former evil enemy.

The Stranger's: Chapter 2 - September 26

Yet another theatrical horror flick to prepare you for the coming spooky season, The Strangers: Chapter 2 sees Madelaine Petsch back in the leading role of a woman who finds herself hunted and at the mercy of savage killers, all after stopping at a seemingly routine remote Airbnb during a cross-country road trip.

The Savant [Apple TV+] - September 26

Jessica Chastain stars in the final big new Apple TV+ offering of the month. The Savant is a series that follows an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups and looks to prevent domestic extremism before it takes hold. Needless to say, expect plenty of tense thriller drama in this anticipated show.

That does it. Be sure to return in a few weeks, when we see what the spookiest season of the year, October 2025, has in store for film and TV fans.