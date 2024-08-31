Screen Time - September 2024

HQ

While the autumn usually sees a ramp up in video game launches, for the film and TV space, things tend to slow down as production companies prepare for a busy holiday period. This means that while September has a few exciting and promising movies and shows to keep an out for, there are fewer than there have been over the last few months.

Before we get into the picks for this month's Screen Time, a quick disclaimer: we've based our picks on a UK release schedule, so be sure to check locally for accurate dates and listings.

Slow Horses [Apple TV+] - September 4

One of the top shows on Apple TV+, a statement backed up by the fact that it's onto its fourth season in three years. Slow Horses' fourth outing will see the espionage misfits back and under the watchful eye of Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb, and being tasked with unravelling hidden MI5 secrets after a bombing unearthed them.

The Perfect Couple [Netflix] - September 5

Nicole Kidman has found a home as of late with Netflix, as the Australian actress has starred in multiple projects for the streamer, something she is extending this month with The Perfect Couple. Here, Kidman stars alongside Liev Schrieber as an unsettlingly perfect couple and patriarch pair heading up a family at the heart of a wedding rocked by a twisted murder.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - September 6

After over 30 years, Tim Burton is teaming back up with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder to return to the iconic world of Beetlejuice. This sequel sees the Deetz family returning to their famed home, where the rebellious young Astrid decides to go against her mother's wishes and speak the name of the titular demon, sparking a crazy adventure into the afterlife.

Speak No Evil - September 13

James McAvoy has a knack for weirding people out, something we saw in Split and Glass. The Scottish actor will be putting this talent to the test once again in the thrilling horror film Speak No Evil, where he serves as the father figure of a nightmarish family tormenting a visiting collection of guests that they met during an idyllic vacation.

Lee - September 13

Kate Winslet lends her talents to this biographical drama about the famed photographer Lee Miller, who is best known for her work documenting the atrocities of World War II all for Vogue magazine. This film will see Lee experiencing some of the war's most harrowing moments and dealing with the repercussions of sharing her experiences with the wider world.

Uglies [Netflix] - September 13

Another common name for Netflix subscribers, Joey King is set to headline this upcoming action-adventure set in a world where at a young age, people are subject to huge cosmetic procedures to make even the most unattractive person objectively pretty by wiping out physical differences. When one of her friends disappears to avoid the surgery, King's Tally embarks to find and bring her home.

Twilight of the Gods [Netflix] - September 19

Yet another Netflix common pairing as of late. Zack Snyder will be moving away from the Rebel Moon franchise to instead turn his attention to an animated series that explores the events that led to the downfall and destruction of Midgard and Asgard and saw Ragnarök launched into full swing.

Agatha All Along [Disney+] - September 19

The next major Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series, this show will see Kathryn Hahn returning as the dark magic-wielding witch Agatha Harkness for a dedicated outing that sees her break free from Scarlet Witch's spell thanks to the help of a particularly talented teen. In this show, Agatha takes on the Witches' Road trials to regain her powers and once again become a magical force to be reckoned with.

The Penguin [HBO Max] - September 19

In what's a big day for villainous superhero spinoff shows, DC will be matching Marvel's freak by debuting The Penguin, a series that sees Colin Farrell reprising the role he first brought to life in Matt Reeves' The Batman. This show will explore how the Gotham City crime lord went from humble beginnings to terrifying heights all with the help of a few twisted individuals.

The Substance - September 20

Margaret Qualley stars alongside Demi Moore in this thrilling horror film about an actress who takes an experimental black market drug in an attempt to stop the onset of ageing by temporarily creating a younger, better version of herself. Needless to say, promises like this are never as straightforward as they may seem...

Wolfs [Apple TV+] - September 20

Brad Pitt and George Clooney star in Jon Watts' next directorial effort, an Apple TV+ film about two rival fixers as they are tasked with working together to complete the same job and survive a night that gets progressively weirder and more confusing. Defined as a crime/thriller, expect plenty of witty and snide humour between the feuding main characters.

His Three Daughters [Netflix] - September 20

Yep, it's a busy month for Netflix, as the streamer is rounding things out by offering up a drama that will no doubt be looking to find itself on a few awards ballots in early 2025. His Three Daughters sees Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon starring as estranged sisters forced to come back together to care for their ailing father.

Megalopolis - September 27

Francis Ford Coppola's long-awaited passion project that is 40 years in the making is almost here. Taking viewers to a New York City devastated by a disaster but with grand hopes to be rebuilt into a striking utopia by an eccentric architect. Megalopolis has seen hugely varying impressions being shared, none of which can offset the stacked cast including the likes of Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, and more.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man - September 27

Hellboy is back! No, this isn't Ron Perlman or David Harbour returning to the role, but rather the lesser known Jack Kesy, who is appearing in this smaller-scale project with a more horrific theme. This time, the son of darkness will be attempting to escape a rural community haunted by witches led by the titular and twisted Crooked Man, with this story even sculpted in part by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

That concludes yet another episode of Screen Time. Be sure to return in a few weeks when we look at what October 2024 has in store for film and TV fans.