Screen Time - September 2022

HQ

We're in that strange point of the year now where movies tend to slump a little bit as production companies tend to prefer a mid-summer release window or rather an October one. Fortunately, in the modern day there are streaming services that have an armada of content lined-up to fill the void of the box office. So, as you may have guessed, fans of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ are in for a bit of a treat this month, and to showcase why, let's crack on with the next instalment of Screen Time.

But before we do get into the swing of things, a quick reminder. We've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to visit your local cinema for accurate listings.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - September 2 [Prime Video]

When you consider the amount of money that Amazon has thrown at this TV series, you'd assume there's no possible way it can fail, right? Well that seems to be the belief for every Tolkien fan, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is shaping up to be the most expensive TV series of all-time, but despite that being the case, it has a mighty long road ahead of it, if it intends to cement itself into greatness in the way that Peter Jackson's award-winning film trilogy did. Set several millennia before that aforementioned story, this series tells the tale of how and why the rings were originally forged.

This is an ad:

HQ

Pinocchio - September 8 [Disney+]

2022 is the year for Pinocchio as the loveable wooden boy has not one but two films on the way. For September and Disney+, this comes in the form of a live-action version directed by Robert Zemeckis that sees a stacked cast including that of Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, and more all telling the magical tale. This version of the film will debut as part of Disney+ Day on the streaming service, meaning you'll be able to check it out in its entirety without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

See How They Run - September 9

This is an ad:

While there are only a few movies coming to actual cinemas over the next month, one is the comedy-mystery flick from director Tom George, See How They Run. This movie has a confounding whodunit type narrative that follows a Hollywood producer who is desperate to turn a stage play into a movie, but is hampered in his efforts when members of the production team begin to be murdered. Soon after, Inspector Stoppard and his trusty Constable, Stalker are called in to crack the case.

Cobra Kai Season 5 - September 9 [Netflix]

Considering this show is a spin-off series based on the events of the Karate Kid, one might say that Cobra Kai reaching its fifth season is a bit of a marvel. And while that might be true in some cases, the dramatic and action-packed series has become such a staple of Netflix's line-up that a sixth season is already in discussion. As for what Season 5 will offer, here another one of Daniel LaRusso's enemies has been dredged up to aid in Cobra Kai's mission to dominate the karate scene around Los Angeles, all while former sensei John Kreese navigates prison life after being betrayed by his loyal friend Terry Silver.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - September 13 [Netflix]

While CD Projekt Red's game has been dragged through the mud following its disaster of a launch, the Cyberpunk brand was still big enough to get an entire anime series based on it. This is what Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is, a story that revolves around a Street Kid who strives to become one of the famous mercenary outlaws of the future, or as they're more commonly known, an Edgerunner. Set in a place different to that of Night City, this series has been animated by the Japanese studio, Trigger.

Andor - September 21 [Disney+]

While it faced a bit of a delay that saw it abdicate its original August release window in favour of debuting in mid-September, the next Star Wars original series, Andor will be coming to Disney+ with a three-episode premiere on the 21st. Here, we'll learn more about the famed Rebel leader, as he rises through the ranks and makes a name for himself across A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

HQ

Don't Worry Darling - September 23

If you're looking for a film to keep you on the edge of your seat and to make you thoroughly unsettled, then let us draw your attention to the next project directed by Olivia Wilde. Known as Don't Worry Darling, this movie will follow a housewife in the 1950s, who begins to suspect that the lifestyle she lives in an experimental utopian society isn't all that it seems. With Florence Pugh headlining and starring alongside Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and more, this movie is fighting to be September's biggest theatrical release.

Blonde - September 28 [Netflix]

You've heard her name and you're probably familiar with her tragic story, but in late September Netflix is looking to tell the tale of Marilyn Monroe based on the book from Joyce Carol Oates. With Ana de Armas taking up the role of the famed actress and starring alongside Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale, this mature re-imagining of Monroe's career will be the streaming service's first ever NC-17 movie.

HQ

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 - September 28 [Disney+]

With the Republic in tatters, and the Jedi in hiding, who will be there to protect those at the mercy of the Sith? The Bad Batch. Picking up after the events of the first season, this show will further tell the story of the crew of abnormal clone troopers, as they travel all over A Galaxy Far, Far Away and help people in need and meet all manners of new individuals.

Smile - September 30

It may not technically be the season to be spooked, but Parker Finn is getting a jumpstart on Halloween by releasing his latest directorial effort, Smile, a little early. This terrifying flick follows Dr. Rose Cotter, who after an incident with a patient finds herself experiencing various harrowing and unexplainable occurrences. Needless to say, this thrilling film will be looking to scare the socks right off your feet.

HQ

And that rounds up yet another edition of Screen Time. Be sure to return in a month's time, when we'll be exploring what October 2022 and the spooky season has in store for film and TV fans.