Screen Time - September 2021

It's been a while since we last looked at Screen Time, but since the movie industry is starting to return to normality, we think it's about time that we brought back this monthly series. Unlike August 2021, which was front-loaded with big releases, September is a little less packed and more spread out, with a few films from some massively popular series dropping that are definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

As per usual, our picks are based on a UK movie release schedule, so be sure to check your local cinema for accurate listings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - September 3

With Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow solo movie out of the way, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been gearing up for Phase 4, where it looks to really explore its superheroes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the movie that will kickstart that movement and will follow a brand new protagonist in the MCU, who is looking to face his immortal father, who commands the all-powerful Ten Rings. With a bunch of appearances from other Marvel alumni characters, including a Phase 1 villain, this film will be the perfect way to dive back into the world of Marvel movies.

Malignant - September 10

James Wan has always been known for his horror movies, previously being tied to Insidious, Saw, and The Conjuring just to name a few iconic series. Now, following the release of Aquaman, the director is making a return to the genre, with the psychological horror flick that is Malignant. The plot follows Madison, played by Annabelle Wallis, a woman who is being tormented by paralysing visions that show her gruesome murders. As the affliction worsens, Madison begins to notice that the visions are in fact not visions, but rather truly shocking realities.

Gunpowder Milkshake - September 17

Depending on your geographical location, Gunpowder Milkshake might have already been released on one of the many streaming services available. But, if you're from the UK, you'll be glad to know that the action flick with Karen Gillan at the helm will be landing later this month. Based around three generations of assassins, this movie featuring a stacked cast of female leads including Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh, sees the hitwomen fight back against the forces that have taken everything in their lives away from them.

The Many Saints of Newark - September 22

Considering the momentous run the TV series had in the 2000s, you've probably heard the name, The Sopranos, and for that matter, Tony Soprano. But, how Tony became such a successful gangster is something that was often left to the sidelines in the show. The Many Saints of Newark is looking to fill that void by delving into the formative years of Tony Soprano to see what molded the man that we came to know through HBO's iconic series.

No Time to Die - September 30

It does feel strange saying this, but... Bond is back! That's right, later this month 007 is returning for the next outing in the long-running beloved espionage movie series, seeing the last time Daniel Craig will suit up and take the wheel of the iconic silver Aston Martin. No Time to Die takes place after the events of Spectre, with Bond having hung up the secret service gig for a simple life of retirement, only to be pulled back into the game when old CIA ally Felix Leiter comes knocking at Bond's door looking for help dealing with a dangerous villain armed to the teeth with new weapons.

That wraps up our short and sweet return to form with Screen Time. Be sure to return next month when we take a look at the biggest movie releases over the month of October 2021.