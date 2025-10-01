Screen Time - October 2025

HQ

It's the spookiest time of the year, which naturally means the types of films and television series making their arrival tend to have a horror or fearful factor to them. This is certainly the case this year, as October has tons of horror to look forward to, on top of a boat load of other projects set to make their arrival in the coming weeks.

Before we crack on, a quick reminder. We've based our selections on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate information and listings.

Play Dirty [Prime Video] - October 1

Kicking things off is an action crime film from Prime Video, which sees Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield combining as two criminals who find themselves attempting to complete the heist of a lifetime. Expect gunfights, tense moments, and even hints of humour in this streamer flick.

Him - October 3

The first pure horror film of the month puts Marlon Wayans in the spotlight as a legendary athlete with sinister intentions. Him sees Tyriq Withers' young prodigy deciding to train with Wayons' champion, a decision he soon begins to regret when charisma turns into something much more twisted.

The Lost Bus [Apple TV+] - October 3

One of Apple TV+'s big additions this month sees Paul Greengrass in the director's seat and leading Matthew McConaughey, who here appears as a bus driver tasked with venturing into a deadly wildfire to save a school teacher and over 20 kids from a grim fate. Inspired by a true event, this is looking to be an unmissable thriller.

The Smashing Machine - October 3

Dwayne Johnson has starred in a lot of movies but few are regarded as true awards-hopefuls. The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, is looking to change this, as Johnson appears as UFC fighter Mark Kerr, for a story that explores his history and the effect that fighting has had on his personal and love life.

Roofman - October 3

Another biographical tale, although this time more of a story based on wild true events. Roofman sees Channing Tatum appearing as a charismatic criminal who while on the run from the police, hides in the roof of a toy store at night while serving as an employee during the day. As you would imagine, this leads to all kinds of twisted relationships...

Tron: Ares - October 10

It has been a long while since a new Tron film arrived but this October will change that as Tron: Ares will take us back into the Grid. This time however, instead of trying to escape the digital world, the aim will be to stop a dangerous artificial intelligence programme that has escaped and is now wreaking havoc in the real world.

The Last Frontier [Apple TV+] - October 10

Apple TV+'s other big effort this October is a series that sees Jason Clarke tasked with being a singular U.S. Marshal hunting down a plane's worth of violent criminals, who recently crashed in the Alaskan wilderness. With poor odds and immense pressure, can one man stand firm and protect the many?

The Woman in Cabin 10 [Netflix] - October 10

Keira Knightley continues her recent relationship with Netflix with a new whodunnit drama that follows a woman attempting to unravel a gruesome secret while travelling as a passenger on a luxurious cruise ship. With a stacked cast including Hannah Waddingham, Guy Pearce, Kaya Scodelario, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more, this is looking to be a must-watch for Netflix users.

Good Boy - October 10

One of the more unique horror films you will see this October. Good Boy is a flick that explores how a young dog must overcome supernatural and dark entities, all to protect and save his owner from their twisted and brutal intentions. Yep, no doubt this will be a tough one to watch for dog lovers around the world.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch [Netflix] - October 14

Netflix is expanding its array of video game adaptations by continuing to work with Ubisoft. Next up is Splinter Cell, with the animated Deathwatch being a series that revolves around an aging and almost mythical Sam Fisher, who is returning to action to help a young and promising recruit uncover a global conspiracy.

Good Fortune - October 17

Keanu Reeves leads an all-star cast in this upcoming comedy flick. Good Fortune sees Reeves appearing as the Angel Gabriel, who in a bid to make more out of his existence attempts to improve the lives of two very different individuals, a feat he achieves by swapping their lives and situations around.

Black Phone 2 - October 17

Perhaps the horror film of the month. Ethan Hawke returns as the twisted villain he brought to life a few years ago in a sequel that sees how a more grown up Finn overcomes the same stalker that threatened his life when he was young. The Black Phone 2 is looking to be frightful, unsettling, and gory, and a surefire hit in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere - October 24

It may be the spooky season, but it's also the biography season... The next on the list is a flick that delves into the life of Bruce Springsteen and sees Jeremy Allen White becoming the legendary singer and taking us on a journey that explores how he crafted the beloved Nebraska album.

A House of Dynamite [Netflix] - October 24

It's a good month to be a Netflix fan, and A House of Dynamite simply affirms that. This is a tense and ambitious political drama that explores how the United States races to respond to the threat of a single, unattributed missile strike. Do they launch a counter-strike, and if so, against who?

IT: Welcome to Derry [HBO Max] - October 27

In the days leading up to Halloween, HBO is treating us with a return to Derry in the television series prequel to the IT films. Yep, this series will explore how Pennywise arrived in the small and quaint town and sees how its arrival turned the rather beautiful environment into something much more sinister and hostile.

Star Wars: Visions - Season 3 [Disney+] - October 29

The animated anthology series is returning and taking us back into a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Visions returns for another round of episodes that each have an anime flair, offering us unique and disconnected stories that all have their own visual identity and style. We've been waiting for more Star Wars entertainment to consume, and this should at least satisfy our hunger for a little while.

The Witcher - Season 4 [Netflix] - October 30

Rounding out the month is the next (and penultimate) season of Netflix's The Witcher series. Following the departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, this next round of episodes sees Liam Hemsworth taking on the role of the White Wolf, all for a slate of episodes that will likely also become must-watch TV for Netflix subscribers.

And that does it. Another Screen Time is wrapped up and in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks when we look at what November 2025 has in store for film and TV fans.