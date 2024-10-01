Screen Time - October 2024

HQ

We are now well into autumn and that means one thing: the spooky season is upon us. While for the video game world we're not seeing as much of a horror focus this year, for the film and TV sector, there are a whole range of projects debuting and designed to spook you silly. So, to see what shows and movies you should be watching this October, let's dive into the latest episode of Screen Time.

But before we get that far, a very quick disclaimer: as usual, we have based our picks on a UK release schedule, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and dates.

Joker: Folie à Deux - October 4

One of the most anticipated sequels of the 21st century. Todd Phillips' follow-up to the hugely successful Joker sees Joaquin Phoenix back as the titular DC villain and this time further falling into madness and insanity all by the side of Lady Gaga's Lee Quinzel, AKA Harley Quinn. Designed as a musical with a variety of numbers and performances, this sequel will be slightly different to what the original first brought to the table.

A Different Man - October 4

Sebastian Stan headlines this gripping and complex drama that explores the life of a man who after undergoing broad facial reconstruction surgery, becomes enthralled by an actor that is starring in a stage production about his own life. Directed by Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man also sees Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson appearing alongside Stan.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft [Netflix] - October 10

Following the events of Crystal Dynamics famed action-adventure trilogy, this anime adaptation of the life of Lara Croft sees the famed heroine hunting down a powerful Chinese artefact that was stolen by a masked man from Croft Manor. Featuring Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara, this series is the next step forward in Netflix's continued efforts to adapt and present a fresh take on many storied video game series and franchises.

Transformers One - October 11

We've often seen snippets of how Optimus Prime and Megatron came to be arch-enemies, but the animated Transformers One is one of the first times we'll ever see this displayed and presented on the big screen. This prequel story sees a stacked cast including the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Brian Tyree Henry appearing and lending their voices to just a handful of the familiar robot warriors.

Salem's Lot - October 11

You may have read the book or even seen the theatrical adaptation from the 70s, but if not, this will be the perfect and best place to experience Stephen King's haunting vampire tale. Salem's Lot follows author Ben Mears as he returns home to Jerusalem's Lot only to discover that his childhood hometown is now the spawning and feeding ground for a nightwalking bloodsucker.

Terrifier 3 - October 11

It's Halloween season so why is Art the Clown dressed up as Santa? That's a question you'll have to see answered when Terrifier 3 arrives in cinemas this month. David Howard Thornton returns to his role as the horrifying and creepy circus monster in this threequel from Damien Leone that sees Art causing all manner of trouble and really taking the fun out of the festive period on Christmas Eve.

Brothers [Prime Video] - October 17

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage star as twin brothers in this coming Prime Video movie. Brothers sees the two wrapped up and taking on a dangerous heisting road trip, all while being hunted down by a relentless cop played by Brendan Fraser. With Marisa Tomei and Glenn Close also starring, Brothers is set to be one of October's biggest comedy offerings.

The Wild Robot - October 18

This next animated effort is all about a lonely robot that has become trapped on an uninhabited island. The bot, known as Roz, and voiced by one Lupita Nyong'o, becomes tasked with surviving the island's brutal environment and weather and soon develops an affinity and caring complex for the various creatures and animals that call this untouched patch of land home.

Smile 2 - October 18

Yet another horror film for an already terrifying month. Parker Finn is back and helming the sequel to the very unsettling Smile. This next instalment in the freaky franchise will see a global pop sensation struggling to survive increasingly inexplicable events while being forced to face the horrors of her past. Considering the absolutely frightening tone of the first film, we can probably expect to be scared silly with this follow-up.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza [Prime Video] - October 24

The second video game adaptation of October 2024 takes us to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's famed Yakuza franchise, for a live-action adaptation that looks to explore the life of Kazuma Kiryu as he navigates and looks to make a name for himself in the dangerous criminal-infested streets of Japan. While we can look forward to lots of Like a Dragon-type action, we can also expect the signature wackiness and unexpected nature to be a main element in this adaptation.

Venom: The Last Dance - October 25

The final chapter in Tom Hardy's Venom trilogy. The Last Dance is fittingly named and will see Eddie Brock and his fearless symbiote teaming up and looking to survive assassination attempts coming from both the human and symbiote world. Considering the middling reception of the first two films, Venom: The Last Dance will have its work cut out for it but this doesn't mean it won't surprise and conclude the trilogy on a high.

Don't Move [Netflix] - October 25

A final freaky flick to round out a very horrifying month. Netflix will be celebrating the spookiest season of the year with a truly unsettling and uncomfortable film known as Don't Move. This movie is about a young woman, played by Kelsey Asbille, as she is given 20 minutes to escape a serial killer all before her body shuts down from a paralysing toxin that has been injected into her system. Needless to say, this one is looking to be very stressful.

So, there we have it, a spooky collection of films for the spookiest time of the year. To see what November is looking to offer film and TV fans, be sure to return in a month's time for the next Screen Time.