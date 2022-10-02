Screen Time - October 2022

HQ

The spooky season is upon us. Halloween is just around the corner, and when it comes to the film industry that usually means we can look forward to an array of freaky flicks. While October 2022 will be offering up some projects that fit this bill, this month also has a collection of action, comedy, animated, fantasy, and drama movies and series that are worth keeping an eye on. As for what they are, we'll here to tell you all about them in the latest instalment of Screen Time.

But before we do dive in, a quick bit of housekeeping. We've based our selections on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check around for accurate local listings.

The Woman King - October 7

In this epic action tale, Viola Davis portrays the fearless General Nanisca, who is tasked with training the next generation of warriors to protect the African Kingdom of Dahomey from the invading colonists. With the story itself being inspired by true events, this movie even features a pretty stacked cast, including the likes of Lashana Lynch and John Boyega.



Amsterdam - October 7

Large ensembles of Hollywood A-listers all in one movie is becoming quite common these days, but the latest film to buy into this is the David O. Russell-directed Amsterdam, a flick that tells the story of three friends who are framed for murder and ultimately discover a bizarre and outrageous plot that defined American history. With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington starring, alongside an almost endless list of beloved names, including Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, and Taylor Swift, this daft murder-mystery is looking to be one of the month's biggest premieres.



Werewolf By Night [Disney+] - October 7

When you think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and various other heroes and characters probably pop into your mind. But, you probably don't associate black-and-white werewolf TV specials in that same vein, which is what makes Werewolf by Night so unique. Coming to Disney+ in early October, this show will tell the story of a lycanthrope superhero, who uses his supernatural alter-self to defeat evil.

Halloween Ends - October 14

It does feel as though Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode have been locked in a conflict for years and years, and quite frankly they have. But that turmoil is coming to an end this October, when Halloween Ends arrives, and sees the pair finally get a conclusion to their stories. Set four years after Halloween Kills, this chapter of the series sees Laurie having to confront the iconic killer once again, despite enjoying a few years of liberation from the fear and rage that once defined her.



Shantaram [Apple TV+] - October 14

Apple doesn't produce nearly as much original content as that of other streaming services, but when it does have something fresh on its way, it usually has quite an interesting angle. And that's the case with the upcoming series, Shantaram, a story of a heroin addict played by Charlie Hunnam who is sent to prison for robbery, before escaping and transitioning into a doctor living in the slums of Bombay. Inspired by the best-selling book by Gregory David Roberts, this series is looking to offer an array of action and drama.

The School for Good and Evil [Netflix] - October 19

Whereas the summer and September have been huge for Netflix, October is a slower month for the streaming service. That being said, one of the big projects that it has in the works is the Paul Feig-directed fantasy film, The School for Good and Evil, a tale that depicts two young best friends, Sophie and Agatha, who find themselves on conflicting paths after being accepted into an enchanting school that trains fairy-tale heroes and villains.



Black Adam - October 21

For a lot of movie goers, this is probably the film of the month. The Dwayne Johnson-headlined action-flick based on the DC character, Black Adam, seems to be in many ways a reboot of the DC Extended Universe, as this film is not only introducing the titular, powerful antihero, but is also bringing along the Justice Society of America, for an absolutely chaotic, loud, and explosive superhero story.



Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi [Disney+] - October 26

We'll have to wait until the New Year for the next season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but fortunately, in the space between now and then, Disney has another animated Star Wars project to serve up. Known as Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, this series tells the story of a bunch of different iconic Jedi warriors from the prequel era, including the likes of Count Dooku, Mace Windu, Ahsoka Tano, and Qui-Gon Jinn, with the latter two even being portrayed by their respective previous actors/voice-actors, Ashley Eckstein and Liam Neeson.



All Quiet on the Western Front [Netflix] - October 28

You've most likely heard of the novel, All Quiet on the Western Front. Perhaps you've even read the works by Erich Maria Remarque, or watched one of the previous film adaptations, but if not, Netflix is soon to be taking a crack at the tale of a young German soldier's experiences in the First World War. Coming from director Edward Berger, and starring various prolific German figures such as Daniel Brühl, this movie will once again aim to serve up a semblance of the sorts of horrors that the soldiers faced during this monumental moment of human history.



Big Mouth - Season 6 [Netflix] - October 28

It may not be as objectively scary as a slasher flick, but there's no denying that the trials and tribulations of puberty can be a terrifying time. Which is what makes the return of Netflix's animated series, Big Mouth, at the end of October, all the more fitting. Bringing back the cast of teenage pals and the Hormone Monsters that aim to guide them through this stage of their lives, this season will once again offer all kinds of daft and hilarious antics.



And that about does us for another month of Screen Time. Be sure to return shortly before November kicks off, to see what the colder month has to offer for movies and TV fans alike.