Screen Time - October 2021

It's pretty crazy to think that a whole month has passed since we brought Screen Time back from its hiatus, but it's a good thing we did, as the film industry is taking no time in making the final quarter of 2021, one to remember. With the spooky season upon us, we have horror flicks to scare your socks off, superhero movies to fill the action space, and even a few showings from some legendary directors.

Once again, we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check your local cinema for accurate listings. Without further ado, here are the movies to keep an eye out for over the month of October.

The Addams Family 2 - October 8

Following the release of the animated reboot in 2019, the iconic, creepy and kooky Addams Family are back for another adventure just as the spooky season is getting into full swing. The Addams Family 2 will take the crew on an all-American road trip, visiting a variety of incredible tourist locations, creating all manners of havoc along the way. With the stacked cast, including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz and a bunch others back once again, we can be sure for tons of family-friendly fun when this one lands.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - October 15 (US on October 1)

Despite receiving a wacky amount of release date changes, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally hitting cinemas this month. Seeing the return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, the symbiotic pair are returning for some more anti-hero crime fighting, in an adventure where they will even have to face a new villain in Woody Harrelson's Carnage. The movie is landing in UK cinemas on October 15, but will be opening in other regions as soon as October 1, so be sure to keep an eye out for showings wherever you are based.

Halloween Kills - October 15

It really does feel like we've been down this road before, but the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is set to continue this month in Halloween Kills. Described as the penultimate chapter of the long-running horror series, Halloween Kills will see the neighbourhood rise up against their tormentor, Myers, in an all-out battle for their survival. Expect plenty of action and grim violence as the series sets up its final chapter, Halloween Ends, which is planned to drop next October.

The Last Duel - October 15

Famed director Ridley Scott is launching his latest project this month, in the medieval epic, The Last Duel. Boasting a stacked cast including Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, and several others, this flick follows the events when King Charles VI challenged the knight Jean de Carrouges to a duel to settle a conflict between the king and the knight's squire.

Dune - October 21

Despite Ridley Scott being known for his science-fiction works, it's Denis Villeneuve who's taking on the sci-fi genre this October. The film adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic Dune will follow Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he is entrusted with the most valuable and vital element in the entire galaxy. With one of the most impressive casts of the year, including the likes of Oscar Issac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and various others, this movie is set to be the definition of a blockbuster.

The French Dispatch - October 22

Wes Anderson has really perfected the trick of creating odd yet marvelous movies, and this October the famed director intends to continue that trend with The French Dispatch. Featuring a mega cast of stars, many of which are Anderson movie alumni, this film is set in a fictional French city and follows an outpost of an American newspaper that is bringing an array of stories to the people in its The French Dispatch Magazine.

Army of Thieves - October 29 (Netflix)

While we usually focus on theatrical releases for Screen Time, the major success of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead has made us quite excited for the Netflix original movie Army of Thieves. Set before the events of the main movie, this prequel follows the German safecracker Ludwig Dieter as he, and a team of talented thieves, tackle a top secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

That about wraps up what we think are the biggest movies over the month of October 2021. Be sure to come back next month, when we take a look at what November is offering for film fans.