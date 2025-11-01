Screen Time - November 2025

HQ

It's the penultimate month of the year and that means it's time for some of the biggest and most exciting new film and TV arrivals of the entire calendar. November is a notoriously busy month for the box office as films look to tap into the pre-holiday market and to take advantage of regional festivities like Thanksgiving in the US. To this end, the theme of November is cinemas, as streaming services typically are dragging their feet this month while theatrical releases rule.

With this in mind, it's still worth mentioning that we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

Predator: Badlands - November 7

Dan Trachtenberg lit the spark that was necessary to put the Predator franchise back on top after the rather poor The Predator from the late 2010s. The recent Prey made fans realise why they loved this series so much, and it's also the primary reason why Predator: Badlands is such an anticipated project as Tratchtenberg is back at the helm and offering a story that revolves around a Predator protagonist, something we don't often expect from this universe.

Anemone - November 7

Artsy and more indie-geared dramas aren't typically films that we spotlight on Screen Time but Anemone makes the cut for the singular reason that it also marks Daniel Day-Lewis' return to acting. Arguably the finest actor of this generation and perhaps ever, Day-Lewis headlines this movie written and directed by his own son, Ronan Day-Lewis, with it following a man who heads out into the wilderness to reconnect with a hermit he shared a complicated past with.

Die My Love - November 7

Two of the biggest names in modern movies are colliding this November for Lynne Ramsay's dark comedy Die My Love. Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson are teaming up to play a couple who find themselves at odds after being locked away in an isolated house. Lawrence leads the madness while Pattinson finds himself worried and helpless by her erratic descent.

Frankenstein [Netflix] - November 7

Technically Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein premiered in October but only through a limited theatrical run. The main Netflix arrival is slated for this November, wherein we get to experience the famed Gothic horror tale by Mary Shelley as adapted by the master of cinematic horror. Featuring Jacob Elordi as the titular creature and Oscar Isaac as his creator, this film features a stacked cast and is looking to be a must-watch flick on Netflix.

Pluribus [Apple TV] - November 7

The big new television addition for Apple TV this November is the latest project from the creator of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan. Reuniting with Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus is a twisting and peculiar drama series that follows the most miserable person on Earth and sees how they are tasked with saving the world from happiness.

Playdate [Prime Video] - November 12

The main addition of note for Prime Video this November, Playdate is an action-comedy headlined by Alan Ritchson and Kevin James. In this flick, James' Brian finds himself down on his luck and soon in the company of Ritchson's Jeff, an enviable mountain of man who is hiding plenty of secrets. The adventure soon sees the pair on a wacky trip evading killers and crooks, all while in the company of their kids.

The Running Man - November 14

Hollywood's latest darling Glen Powell is returning to the limelight for a remake of the famous action flick The Running Man, a film where Powell appears as Ben Richards, a man who finds himself playing a deadly game show where hunters pursue him around the world in order to secure a cash prize. Expect intense and crazy violence as Richards is pushed to the breaking point.

Nuremberg - November 14

Russell Crowe has given countless memorable performances over the years and his next big effort will involve bringing to life the Nazi leader Hermann Goering as he is put on trial in Nuremberg for his heinous crimes during World War II. The film follows a psychiatrist played by Rami Malek who attempts to understand the psyche of these vile leaders during the major court proceedings.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't - November 14

Thieving magicians? That can only mean the return of Now You See Me. The glitzy and sleek film series is back with the original Horseman at the helm, with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco combining to help guide a new era of illusionists on their next major job. With Ruben Fleischer back at the helm, expect a story and set pieces that bewilder and blow your mind.

Keeper - November 14

Osgood Perkins has served up a bunch of promising hits as of recent and his next work is nothing but a surefire success already. Produced during the writer's strike at one location for a fraction of the cost of usual movies, Keeper is a film that sees Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland trapped into a secluded cabin that also plays host to a dark and malevolent presence.

The Carpenter's Son - November 14

The story of Jesus Christ as you probably do not remember it. The Carpenter's Son is a horror film that sees how a young and gifted boy uses his divine powers to unleash natural and supernatural horrors while doubting the leadership of his protective carpenter guardian. With Nicolas Cage at the helm, this film will put a unique spin on the biblical tale so many are familiar with.

Wicked: For Good - November 21

Building on the acclaimed and successful musical that debuted a year ago, the second and final part will wrap up the story of Wicked and tie the prequel events into The Wizard of Oz. Expect more stunning dance numbers and epic special effects as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande headline the star-studded cast that even introduces the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man.

Sisu: Road to Revenge - November 21

After we all enjoyed watching Jorma Tommila brutally kill Nazis in the first Sisu film a few years ago, now he's back as the ruthless hero who is facing off against a vengeful Red Army general played by Stephen Lang. During a 'routine' trip to dismantle and rebuild his house elsewhere, he finds himself locked in a Mad Max-like cross-country pursuit in post-war Finland.

The Family Plan [Apple TV] - November 21

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan return to headline Apple TV's big new action epic this November. The sequel to The Family Plan takes the Morgans to Paris for a cross-country trip after the father of the family, Wahlberg's Dan, is targeted by a former enemy played by Kit Harington. Expect family-focussed fun and action in this follow-up that trades Sin City for the City of Lights.

Stranger Things: Season 5 - Volume 1 [Netflix] - November 26

Arguably Netflix's biggest debut of the entire year, perhaps even decade. The final episodes of Stranger Things begin to make their arrival this November, when the first part of the fifth season debuts. This grand conclusion will see Eleven, Hopper, Mike, and the rest of the gang looking to finally put a stop to Vecna and to disconnect the Upside Down from the regular world.

Zootropolis 2 - November 28

Wrapping up the month is the sequel to Disney's animated adventure Zootropolis. Bringing back Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman as the leading duo of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, this follow-up takes us back to the anthropomorphic haven to see how the pair look to crack a new case that introduces all manner of fresh villains and challenges.

That concludes another Screen Time. Be sure to return in a few weeks when we explore what December 2025 has in store for fans in cinemas and on streaming services.