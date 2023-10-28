Screen Time - November 2023

HQ

While Hollywood is still being torn asunder by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, there are still plenty of new movies and TV series making their debut in cinemas and on streaming services. Between long awaited follow-up seasons, to next chapters in sprawling universes, to epic historical dramas, November 2023 has something for everyone. So, to see what's in store for film and TV fans, let's crack on with a new episode of Screen Time.

But before we do, a little bit of housekeeping: We've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check for accurate local listings and dates. With that out of the way, let's get started.

Invincible - Season 2 [Prime Video] - November 3

The animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's famed comic book series is returning to start off November, with the second season of Invincible seeing Mark attempting to fit back into life after facing off with his brutal father, Omni-Man, at the end of Season 1. With a slate of returning characters appearing once again, and a story that is best described as a mature take on what Marvel tends to create, Invincible is a must-watch for animation and superhero fans.

The Santa Clauses - Season 2 [Disney+] - November 8

Now we're in November, to Disney this means that the holiday season is here. To this end, the second season of The Santa Clauses is making its debut on Disney+, with this seeing Tim Allen's Scott Calvin further training up his son, Cal, to eventually take over the family business and step up to the role of Santa Claus. If you're looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit, look no further.

The Marvels - November 10

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking to cap off 2023 with a film that brings together Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani's Miss Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, for a flick where the three, alongside Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, must stop a vengeful Kree warrior played by Zawe Ashton. With plenty of cosmic action planned, this is set to be one of the last major superhero projects of the year.

The Killer [Netflix] - November 10

Netflix's first big project of the month sees Michael Fassbender starring as an assassin who turns his very specific set of skills upon his employers, for a manhunt that he insists isn't personal. With Tilda Swinton also starring, this film is for those who like gritty and more rooted action films.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - November 17

We know the story of Katniss Everdeen and the Mockingjay, but what happened long before that incredible tale? The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes looks to explore how a young Coriolanus Snow mentors and soon develops feelings for a female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games. The flick will showcase how the man became the tyrant and stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman and more.

Thanksgiving- November 17

Thanksgiving is a very American holiday, but this November, cinemagoers all around the world will be flocking to theatres to be spooked silly in a slasher film themed around the annual event. Thanksgiving is a horror film that sees a murderous killer dressed like a pilgrim terrorising a small Massachusetts town, and sees Gina Gershon, Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Rick Hoffman, and more starring.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off [Netflix] - November 17

By this point, you've no doubt seen the live-action movie or played the video game, but if you haven't Netflix has another alternative. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an anime adaptation of the beloved graphic novel that brings back the cast of the fan-favourite live-action film to be as faithful as possible. With Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead back as Scott and Ramona Flowers, as well as Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, and more starring, the cast of this show is absolutely stacked.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters [Apple TV+] - November 17

While we wait for the next Godzilla and Kong film, Apple has teamed up with Legendary to launch a new TV series based in the Monsterverse. Known as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, this show is set across two time periods and explores the covert organisation whose duty it has been to protect the world from primordial monsters and to keep their existence quiet.

Leo [Netflix] - November 21

Adam Sandler and Netflix are two peas in a pod these days, with the famed star and the streaming service teaming up for a plentiful array of projects over the years. The latest of the bunch is an animated film about an elderly lizard who bonds with the young human children at the school he has called home for decades, helping them navigate the challenges and demands of school life.

Napoleon - November 22

Ridley Scott has become a master of historical epics, as over the years he's told tales of Gladiators and sieges of famed cities. Adding to this collection of brilliant films is November's Napoleon, a dramatised biopic that looks to tell the tale of the famed French emperor and military tactician, with Joaquin Phoenix at the helm and starring as the titular protagonist. With Vanessa Kirby also attached as the Empress Josephine, Napoleon is arguably the month's biggest film.

Wish - November 24

Capping off November is the next animated flick from Disney. Wish sees a young girl named Asha facing off against the might of a ruling tyrant after she wishes on a star and gets an answer that is quite frankly more than she would have ever expected. With Ariana DeBose leading the cast, and Chris Pine, Evan Peters, and Alan Tudyk, starring in supporting roles, Wish is set to be the perfect film to celebrate 100 years of the famed entertainment titan.

There we have it, another month in the books. With a very busy December coming up, don't forget to return in a month's time to see what the final month of 2023 has in store for film and TV fans.