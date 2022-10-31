Screen Time - November 2022

HQ

The end of the year is nearing, and this means that the entertainment industry is already well and truly into the holiday spirit. Needless to say, while November has a collection of interesting series and movies arriving in theatres and on streaming services, there are already an array of Christmas-themed projects debuting ahead of December. Let's take a look at what's in store in the latest edition of Screen Time.

But before we do, a quick reminder that we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check for accurate dates and listings in your region.

Enola Holmes 2 [Netflix] - November 4

Millie Bobby Brown is back and suiting up as the talented and mischievous young sibling of the iconic Sherlock Holmes, in Netflix's sequel, Enola Holmes 2. This time around we find Enola wrapped up in a missing girl case that grows to be bigger than she can ever imagine, as soon after she finds herself on a collision course with a similar case that her older brother, Henry Cavill's Sherlock, has taken on and is investigating.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11

Following the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, this sequel to one of Marvel's most successful movies ever sees the nation of Wakanda mourning the fallen king T'Challa, when it is attacked by a new threat, a powerful adversary known as Namor. With Letitia Wright's Shuri expected to take over the role of the Black Panther, and Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Martin Freeman reprising their roles, this film will be the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The English [Prime Video] - November 10

Westerns are not at all as common as they used to be, but every now and then we get an interesting looking one all the same. Enter the Emily Blunt-headlined The English, a tale of a woman who sets out on a path of revenge across the Wild West to seek out and kill the man who took the life of her son. Coming to Prime Video, this series will span six episodes in length and aims to feature plenty of gun-slinging action.

Mythic Quest (Season 3) [Apple TV+] - November 11

Picking up after the events of Season 2, Apple TV's series based on a fictional game developer sees Rob McElhenney's Ian and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy leaving the very studio that made them famous in favour of starting a new developer and beginning work on a brand-new video game. Promising plenty of hijinks, this comedy series will also see former cast members back as their respective characters.

The Santa Clauses [Disney+] - November 16

Tim Allen hasn't exactly been a household name over the past few years, but that hasn't stopped Disney from bringing back the actor to reprise one of his most famous roles: Santa Claus. This Disney+ series sees Allen's version of Father Christmas turning 65 years old and looking to hang up the red and white suit for a much needed and welcome retirement. However, before doing so, Santa needs to find a successor, and thus begins a recruitment process unlike anything you've seen before.

Disenchanted [Disney+] - November 18

Disney has been on a bit of a spree when it comes to making sequels for some of its older, original stories. Just last month we got Hocus Pocus 2, and now comes Disenchanted, the follow-up to 2007's Enchanted. Seeing the original cast back as their former characters, the sequel picks up ten years later, and sees Amy Adams' Giselle and Patrick Dempsey's Robert Philip trading the hustle and bustle of city living for a quieter life in the suburbs, well at least before Giselle becomes conflicted and starts turning the real world into a fantasy land.

Spirited [Apple TV+] - November 18

It really does feel like Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has been adapted into every possible genre and format at this point, but that hasn't stopped Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds from teaming up with Octavia Spencer to put their own unique comedic and musical take on the tale. Coming to Apple TV+, this film will see Reynolds' Clint Briggs thrust into a journey of the past, present, and future, as he learns to overcome the misery he casts around himself and onto others around the holiday period.

Strange World - November 23

Walt Disney Studios has another film set to debut this November, with that being the vibrant Strange World. This movie sees the Clades family, a group of legendary explorers, heading out on a new mission, where they find themselves at each other's throats and threatening the success of the expedition itself. With Jake Gyllenhaal and Lucy Liu starring, alongside a collection of other stars, this animated film aims to be one of the month's biggest theatrical offerings.

Willow [Disney+] - November 30

30 years after the original Willow debuted in cinemas, Disney is bringing back Warwick Davis to reprise his role as the legendary wizard in an all-new Disney+ series starting this November. Seeing a bunch of unlikely heroes teaming up, this tale asks this troupe to head out on a dangerous mission, where they must face monsters and their own greatest fears, all to save the world from devastation.

That wraps up yet another instalment of Screen Time, be sure to drop by next month to see what December 2022 and the end of the year has in store for movie and TV fans alike.