Screen Time - May 2026

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The summer is almost upon us and for cinemagoers that can only mean one thing: the season of the blockbuster is about to commence. This May is setting an excellent precedent for a busy theatrical summer, with tons of promising films making their arrival and being supported by exciting and anticipated movies and television on streaming platforms. This month's episode of Screen Time is a big one, so settle in to see what you should be watching in the weeks ahead.

Before we get into things however, a quick reminder: we've based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate information and listings.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 - May 1

To start the month we have a totally fabulous sequel to look forward to, as Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all return for The Devil Wears Prada 2. This follow-up flick builds on the original and sees the cast reuniting for another exploration into the high-pressure and cutthroat world of fashion, one where we see former apprentices facing off in a battle to take the crown.

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Hokum - May 1

Adam Scott has been tormented in all manner of ways in film and television over the years but never quite like this. The Severance star is headlining Neon's horror flick, Hokum, a frightening project that sees a horror writer travelling to a distant Irish inn to scatter his parents' ashes, only to discover that the property is haunted by a cruel and vengeful witch.

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Swapped [Netflix] - May 1

Netflix has a whopping slate of projects on the way this month and it all commences with the striking and majestic Swapped, an animated flick that follows a woodland creature and a bird as they trade bodies in a Freaky Friday-like turn of events. This change of fate requires the unlikely pair to team up to survive, with nature doing its best to cut their adventure short. With Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple in the leading roles, this flick looks to be perfect for all ages and fans.

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The Sheep Detectives - May 8

What do the sheep do when the shepherd is murdered? This isn't some bizarre philosophical contemplation as rather it's the premise of The Sheep Detectives, a movie that sees a herd of sheep working together to solve the mystery of their murdered shepherd, in what is being described as a "new breed of mystery". In this flick, Hugh Jackman leads an all-star cast that also includes Bryan Cranston, Emma Thompson, Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bella Ramsey, and more.

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Remarkably Bright Creatures [Netflix] - May 8

So far, May has been a treat for all those who love a wholesome adventure and this won't be changing with Netflix's Remarkably Bright Creatures. This movie follows an elderly widow as she befriends an octopus in the local aquarium, all before learning a life-changing piece of news. With Sally Field in the leading role and bolstered by Lewis Pullman and Alfred Molina, expect an emotional and sweet tale in this delightful adaptation.

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Devil May Cry: Season 2 [Netflix] - May 12

The first of a couple of treats for gaming fans this May, Devil May Cry returns to Netflix for a second round of episodes that chronicle how Dante continues to wage war with Hell, all while dealing with his returning twin brother, the ruthless and more apathetic Vergil. With intense anime action sequences promised, any fans of Capcom's legendary series won't want to miss this one.

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The Punisher: One Last Kill [Disney+] - May 13

Anyone who has been following the second season of Daredevil: Born Again will notice that there's been a distinct lack of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle. But fear not, this summer will be all about the Punisher both on Disney+ and in cinemas with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Speaking about the former, in mid-May, The Punisher: One Last Kill arrives and sees how Frank tries to move past being fuelled by revenge, only to be pulled back into a fight that needs him.

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Mortal Kombat II - May 15

It's certainly not a poor month for video game fans in the world of film and television, as next up is the sequel to the ruthless action flick, Mortal Kombat. This aptly named follow-up will see the champions of Earthrealm locked in bitter fights to the death with the warriors of Outworld, all in an effort of stopping a complete invasion of the former by the latter. Now bolstered by Karl Urban's Johnny Cage, this film will be chock-full of fatalities, combos, and iconic references.

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Dutton Ranch [Paramount+] - May 15

Yellowstone may be over but its wider world still has plenty of stories left to tell, including what happened to Rip and Beth after the husband and wife pairing left their home for good. We'll get an answer to this in May when Dutton Ranch begins streaming on Paramount+ and sees the duo attempting to build a new life for themselves in Texas, a task that is far from simple when facing off against the established titans of the state.

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Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Ghost War [Prime Video] - May 20

Not to be confused with the Chris Pine film, or even the Ben Affleck-led alternative, or even really the Harrison Ford movies, this flick is the next chapter of John Krasinski's time as the iconic CIA operative. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War is an action film that succeeds the recent TV series and sees how Jack navigates betrayal and treachery while facing an enemy who was thought to have been dealt with long ago.

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Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed [Apple TV] - May 20

It's a bit of a steadier month for Apple TV but there are a few treats worth highlighting. One such example is the series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, which follows Tatiana Maslany's single mom known as Paula, as she gets caught up in a bizarre web of murder and blackmail after becoming the unfortunate witness to what seems to be a grisly crime.

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The Boroughs [Netflix] - May 21

The Duffer Brothers have become a very sought-after commodity in the world of Hollywood following the success of Stranger Things, but for the time being, the duo are sticking with the iconic streamer to create a new series that follows a bunch of pensioners as they fight to protect themselves against an otherworldly threat that seems to be stealing their time. The Boroughs is a supernatural adventure that brings together an interesting cast, headlined by Alfred Molina and bolstered by Bill Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, and Clarke Peters.

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The Mandalorian and Grogu - May 22

It's been a while since a new Star Wars film has debuted in cinemas but this May is set to change that. The Mandalorian and Grogu will be looking to bring the iconic warrior and his minute Force-wielding ally to the big screen, in a chaotic adventure that takes the duo across the galaxy far, far away, to encounter threats, enemies, and villains of all kinds and manner.

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Passenger - May 22

Are we sure it isn't October already? This May has been an absolute treat for horror fans and it will be going out with a bang too. From director Andre Øvredal, Passenger is a terrifying concept that explores what happens to the many folk who go on road trips each year and simply never make it to their destinations... Following a young couple as they're haunted by something twisted and malevolent, this film will make you fear the open road.

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Spider-Noir [Prime Video] - May 27

It's a great time to be a Spider-Man fan, as this year will bring a new season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day blockbuster, and the more unusual live-action series, Spider-Noir. This focuses on Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly, all as the Spider-Variant operates in 1930s New York City and deals with criminals and gangsters, both as a private investigator and a web-slinging hero. Available in colour and in a stunning black-and-white alternative, this will be Prime Video's big project in May.

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Backrooms - May 29

And here comes one final horror film for good luck! A24 has given talented young visionary Kane Parsons complete creative control to make his Backrooms concept into a feature-length flick and the end result is this mind-boggling and unsettling movie starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. The premise essentially explores how folk become obsessed and lost in a series of weird rooms located in the basement of a furniture showroom.

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Power Ballad - May 29

What would you do if someone became famous from your hit song? That's effectively the premise of Power Ballad, a comedy flick that follows Paul Rudd's Rick, a washed-up wedding singer, as he looks to reclaim the fame that Nick Jonas' Danny has reaped from a track that was cooked up by Rick during a late-night jam session.

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Star City [Apple TV] - May 29

Apple TV is in the process of closing the curtain on For All Mankind, its epic sci-fi drama series that explored the race to the Moon from the angle of the United States. However, as one door closes another opens, as they say, and this May will see the start of Star City, an alternative narrative that instead shines a spotlight on the Soviet Union element of the wider narrative and how the Russians attempted to become the first nation on the moon through its ambitious space programme.

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Wow, what a month. You'll have plenty to chew through but if you're already keen to hear about what June 2026 has in store, stay tuned as we'll be seeing what cinemagoers and streaming service users have to be excited about in a few weeks.