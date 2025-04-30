Screen Time - May 2025

HQ

We're nearing that time of the year when many of the biggest and most exciting blockbusters make their arrival. The summer is almost here and that means that we have one last hurrah of typically smaller scale films and series to champion before our lives become overwhelmed and governed by major and overtly expensive summer smash hits. So, with that in mind, let's dive into May's episode of Screen Time.

As a reminder, we've based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate dates and listings.

The Four Seasons [Netflix] - May 1

Kicking things off is a new comedy drama series from Netflix. This one features the immense collective efforts of Tina Fey, Steve Carrell, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo, and sees the four starring as close friends who go on four seasonally-themed vacations over a singular year. Coming from Fey and her 30 Rock co-creators, expect a witty and memorable comedy experience.

HQ

This is an ad:

Another Simple Favor [Prime Video] - May 1

Blake Lively is still in the spotlight following the ongoing It Ends With Us drama and allegations but this May she will be on the front page once again for a different reason. Appearing alongside Anna Kendrick, the pair will be reuniting for the drama sequel Another Simple Favor, which sees Lively's Emily Nelson looking to make the life of Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers inconvenient, striking an unorthodox form of revenge by asking her to be her maid of honour.

HQ

Thunderbolts* - May 2

The second and penultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe film for 2025, Thunderbolts* follows a ragtag group of anti-heroes as they are tasked with saving the world and stopping the growing threat of the immensely powerful Sentry, all under the watchful eye of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Featuring a stacked cast led by Florence Pugh, this will no doubt look to help set up the expansive ensemble effort that will be Avengers: Doomsday.

This is an ad:

HQ

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld [Disney+] - May 4

Star Wars Day means that Disney+ has a new animated Star Wars series for its fans. Following receiving Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire in the past, Tales of the Underworld trades heroes and villains for criminals and crooks, and hones in on Cad Bane and Asajj Ventress as they look to continue to survive and thrive in a galaxy far, far away.

HQ

Final Destination: Bloodlines - May 14

It's been a long time coming but the beloved and long-running horror series is making a return. Final Destination: Bloodlines takes us back to the beginning and sees how a young woman fights to evade the grasps of death, protecting herself and her family from grizzly fates. This movie will also be one of the final times that we get to see Tony Todd on-screen, as the actor sadly passed away in November 2024.

HQ

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 [Netflix] - May 15

The acclaimed and well-received animated anthology series returns this month, with it set to offer up a slate of new short stories fit for sci-fi fans. Love, Death & Robots' fourth season will no doubt look to push moral and emotional boundaries all while delivering episodes with creative artistic and animated flair.

HQ

Duster [Max] - May 15

Coming from producer J.J. Abrams, HBO Max's Duster is a crime drama series that follows a getaway driver for a growing criminal syndicate whose life starts going off the rails, spiralling out in wacky, stupid, and increasingly dangerous events. This show will see Josh Holloway in the lead role of Jim, a casting that seems perfect for a character meant to look at home in 1970s Southwest America.

HQ

Hurry Up Tomorrow - May 16

You might not be familiar with this film but as soon as we throw some of its cast at you, you no doubt will want to be. The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and Riley Keough. Yep, Hurry Up Tomorrow features plenty of stars of tomorrow all of whom are locked in a plot that revolves around an insomniac musician who meets a stranger that soon leads him down an unexpected road to challenge everything he knows about himself.

HQ

Murderbot [Apple TV+] - May 16

Apple TV+'s big new series for the month. Murderbot revolves around Alexander Skarsgard's security android, a bot that after managing to hack its programming begins to struggle with emotions and free will, ultimately causing irreparable damage and becoming addicted to television at the same time. This sci-fi drama series is looking to be quite a unique and memorable one when it arrives this May.

HQ

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - May 21

The last mission that we're expecting Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt to accept. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set to conclude years and years of action flicks revolving around the IMF's greatest and most memorable agent, with this being a signoff that few could mirror. With a budget of around $400 million and a duration of nearly three hours, this film is set to be not just the blockbuster of the month but perhaps even the blockbuster of the year.

HQ

Lilo & Stitch - May 23

Disney's latest run of live-action remakes has not at all gone to plan as of late, especially when looking at Snow White. But this could all be saved soon when Lilo & Stitch makes its arrival and retells the iconic tale of the unruly alien and his kind-hearted human friend, as they look to bask in the Hawaiian sunshine and generally cause havoc on the pacific island.

HQ

Fountain of Youth [Apple TV+] - May 23

Apple TV+'s second big project of the month and also one of its more uncommon feature length productions. Fountain of Youth is a blockbuster-style action-adventure that sees John Krasinski and Natalie Portman leading a cast of explorers as they scour the globe and look to discover and reap the benefits of the mythological fountain of youth. This film has Guy Ritchie at the helm and Eiza Gonzalez, Domhnall Gleeson, and Stanley Tucci among the cast and looking to deliver a memorable and exciting Indiana Jones-like story.

HQ

Clarkson's Farm: Season 4 [Prime Video] - May 23

Prime Video and its partnership with Jeremy Clarkson may be slowing down now that The Grand Tour has concluded, but this doesn't nearly mean that it is over. The pair are set to return this month for a new season of the Clarkson's Farm documentary series, which shines a spotlight on the quaint rural plot of Diddly Squat Farm, and sees how the presenter manages to get through another tough year working in livestock and crop production.

Fear Street: Prom Queen [Netflix] - May 23

The Fear Street series has been a very popular and successful effort for Netflix, which is why it's not a shock that the streamer is looking to offer more from this to its subscribers. Prom Queen is this new effort, and it's taking us back to Shadyside High in 1988 to experience the story of how an undiscovered killer is steadily picking off the prom queen candidates in the days before the big ceremony.

HQ

The Phoenician Scheme - May 30

Wes Anderson returns to cinemas at the end of the month to deliver an all-new star-studded ensemble effort that is naturally as weird as those that came before it. The Phoenician Scheme follows Benecio Del Toro's Zsa-Zsa Korda, a wealthy business man who after escaping the clutches of death too many times, decides to secure his future by signing his wealth over solely to one of his daughters. We won't go through the full cast to save everyone some time, but expect appearances from Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bryan Cranston, Rupert Friend, and more.

HQ

Karate Kid: Legends - May 30

Cobra Kai is wrapped and finished, but the ongoing story of the Karate Kid universe is far from over. Next up will be a big live-action theatrical effort starring not just Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso but also Jackie Chan's Mr. Han, as the veterans of the franchise come together to train up the promising Li Fong, played by Ben Wang, to help him find success and glory in the ultimate karate competition.

HQ

And there we have it, another Screen Time is in the books. Be sure to return in a few week's time to see what June and the summer is looking to serve up for cinemagoers and streaming service subscribers.