Screen Time - May 2023

It's almost summertime, which means no doubt many of you are starting to enjoy the brighter nights, but we're here to give you nine reasons why you should trade the sunlight for blue light, as this May has a bunch of exciting films and TV series all coming to theatres and streaming services.

But before we do get to them, a quick reminder: We've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check local cinemas and streamers for accurate dates and listings. Now that's out of the way, let's dive into the latest episode of Screen Time.

Star Wars Visions - Volume 2 [Disney+] - May 4

To mark this year's Star Wars Day, Disney and Lucasfilm has teamed up with an array of animation studios from around the world for a collection of unique shorts set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away. Volume 2 of Star Wars Visions will see acclaimed studios like Aardman, El Guiri, Studio La Cachette, Punkrobot, Studio Mir, Triggerfish, and more, all bringing their own personal take and flair to the wider Star Wars world.

Silo [Apple TV+] - May 5

The big Apple TV+ addition of the month will see Rebecca Ferguson starring as an engineer who starts asking questions about her own livelihood in a live-action adaptation of Hugh Howey's books. Known as Silo, this series will take viewers on a ride through a post-apocalyptic world that is defined by the walls of the enormous underground structure that houses the remnants of humanity from a supposedly toxic and ruined outside world.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5

Arguably the biggest movie of the month, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe flick will look to wrap up the story of many of the famed cosmic superheroes that make up the Guardians of the Galaxy. Seeing Chris Pratt's Peter Quill and the gang once again having to save the galaxy, all while searching for and reuniting with an emotionally distraught Gamora, this will be the last Marvel movie from director James Gunn, now that he is a co-boss at DC.

The Muppets Mayhem [Disney+] - May 10

While they aren't the entertainment titans that they used to be, The Muppets are still iconic, which is why it's great to see them back and headlining their own series. The Muppets Mayhem will see the cast of puppets that make up the Electric Mayhem band looking to record their first ever studio album, all with the help of many stars from the world of music, be it Weird Al Yankovic, Tommy Lee, Ziggy Marley, Kesha, and more.

The Mother [Netflix] - May 12

Netflix has a couple of big projects lined up for May, but its premier movie is without a doubt the Jennifer Lopez-led, The Mother. This film will see J-Lo starring as a former assassin who is roped back into the cutthroat world of contract killing to protect the daughter that she gave up many years before. Designed to be action-packed, this globe-trotting film will test J-Lo's action talents.

Beau Is Afraid - May 19

Ari Aster has become quite the commodity in Hollywood, as the director's last two works ended up being pretty big hits. But can Aster strike gold a third-time running? That is precisely what the director will be aiming to achieve with the Joaquin Phoenix-headlined Beau Is Afraid, which revolves around an anxiety-ridden man who must confront his darkest fears on a journey back home.

Fast X - May 19

If Guardians Vol. 3 is arguably the biggest movie of the month, Fast X is what it is contending with. The penultimate instalment in the high-octane action series will see Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and his extended family facing off against Jason Momoa's Dante, in a globe-trotting adventure that will see a bunch of former foes-turned-allies called up to action to help take down this overwhelming threat.

FUBAR [Netflix] - May 25

While many would assume that Arnold Schwarzenegger's days of kicking ass as a film star is over, the star behind Terminator, Predator, Conan, and countless other great action films, is looking to make his TV debut in Netflix's action series, FUBAR. Seeing Arnie star as an ex-CIA operative that is being dragged back into the field to rescue a troubled asset, FUBAR explores what happens when a mission ultimately uncovers deep family secrets and brings father and daughter together like neither would have expected.

The Little Mermaid - May 26

Disney's trend of creating live-action versions of its beloved animated films continues this May, when The Little Mermaid returns to the big screen. Retelling the iconic story of love and loss, this film will see Halle Bailey portraying the conflicted mermaid, Ariel, all while Melissa McCarthy has been tapped to bring Ursula to life, Jonah Hauer-King cast as Prince Eric, and Javier Bardem as the stern King Triton. Will this remake be able to capture the magic of the original. Only time will tell.

There we have it. Another month in the books. Be sure to return at the end of May to see what June 2023 has in store for moviegoers and streaming fans alike.