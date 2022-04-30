Screen Time - May 2022

HQ

We're well and truly into spring now, and with this being a season of rebirth and growth, we've decided it's time to expand Screen Time a tad. From now on we're going to be checking out not only the biggest movies landing in cinemas and on streaming services, but also the biggest and most exciting TV series that are set to debut over the course of the month.

With this being said, as per usual, we've made our picks based on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check around for accurate listings and dates depending on where you are. Now that's out of the way, let's crack on and see what May 2022 is serving up.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - May 6

It's been a particularly slow start to 2022 for Marvel Studios, as up until Moon Knight started, we were all just riding the wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fortunately that drought, if you can call it that, is coming to an end with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a movie that aims to see Benedict Cumberbatch's mystical Avenger navigating and facing the consequences of the spell that he and Peter botched during No Way Home. With Elizabeth Olsen set to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch in the movie, it seems like this could be one of the freakier MCU films to date.

This is an ad:

HQ

Everything Everywhere All at Once - May 13

Depending on where you are around the world, you may have already had the chance to check this movie out, but considering we're following a UK release calendar, Everything Everywhere All at Once makes the cut. Starring Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese immigrant who is thrust into a bizarre adventure, Yeoh's character Evelyn Wang is tasked with exploring multiple universes where she witnesses and sees the lives she could have lived.

Senior Year [Netflix] - May 13

This is an ad:

Sometimes we all just need a good laugh, and this May, Netflix is looking to serve up a movie to do just that. Senior Year is a daft comedy that sees a woman wake up from a twenty-year long coma and then return to high school to finish her final year, only to discover that her once popular early 2000s persona doesn't exactly fit into the modern aesthetic of today's schools. With Rebel Wilson in the lead role, and Sam Richardson and Chris Parnell also starring, this flick is looking to be Netflix's big comedy movie of the month.

Top Gun: Maverick - May 27

You know the theme tune. You know the legend. What hasn't been told yet is Maverick's story 30 years into his military career. This is precisely what Top Gun: Maverick is looking to dive into, and will see Tom Cruise back as the signature ace pilot, as he looks to stave off the spry young hot-headed recruits that are bursting onto the scene and looking to force him into an early retirement. With Miles Teller playing the role of Maverick's late wingman's (Goose) son, this sequel is looking to also dig up some old wounds.

This is an ad:

Bob's Burgers: The Movie - May 27

May 27 is a crazy busy day for the movie and entertainment world, as four of our picks for all land on this very day. While this is likely the least exciting of the bunch, there's no doubting that the animated and long-running TV series Bob's Burgers getting a full theatrical length movie is something to look forward to. Known simply as Bob's Burgers: The Movie, this sees the Belchers attempting to save their restaurant from a sinkhole that has formed in front of it, all while the kids end up going on their own adventure to solve a mystery that surrounds the family business.

Obi-Wan Kenobi [Disney+] - May 27

One of the two main reasons we've decided to expand Screen Time this month is this very TV series. Obi-Wan Kenobi is perhaps the most anticipated and exciting Disney+ Star Wars TV miniseries to be produced so far, as it'll see Ewan McGregor back as the titular Jedi, navigating a universe where the Empire is at full force and doing everything it can to hunt down any remaining Jedi that managed to survive Order 66. With Hayden Christensen also reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, who is now well and truly Darth Vader, this is looking to be arguably the biggest Disney+ original series of the year when it starts streaming at the end of the month.

HQ

Stranger Things Season 4 Part One [Netflix] - May 27

The other reason why we've expanded Screen Time is this series, as there's no doubting Stranger Things returning is one of the biggest premieres for the entire Netflix calendar year. The entirety of Season 4 won't be landing on May 27 however, as the season will be split into two parts, with the second half dropping on July 1. Regardless of this launch strategy, the series will see the crew dealing with a new supernatural threat, one that could be their demise, or rather the end of the Upside-Down forever.

That about does it. May 2022 is shaping up to be a very exciting one for fans of film and TV. Whether it's long-awaited sequels, anticipated original series, or blockbuster flicks, this month has it all, so be sure to check them all out and let us know what you think. And of course, be sure to return in a month's time when we take a look at what June 2022 is serving up in the entertainment space.