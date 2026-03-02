Screen Time - March 2026

HQ

March is finally here and spring has almost sprung. As we're steadily saying goodbye to the dreary winter months, you might be looking for something new to watch to fill the dark nights while they remain. If so, we have good news as March is loaded with great options in cinemas and across streaming platforms.

As always, we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man [Netflix] - March 6

To start off the month is the first of many Netflix projects that we've chosen to spotlight. While this film won't actually be coming to the streamer until March 20, it will first get a two-week-long theatrical run, wherein we get to see how Cillian Murphy returns to the role of Tommy Shelby and proceeds to wrestle control of his former Birmingham gang and empire from a group of unruly and violent youngsters.

HQ

This is an ad:

The Bride - March 6

You've seen the story of Frankenstein but now it's time to meet the monster's paramour. The Bride is the latest flick from director Maggie Gyllenhaal, a movie that follows the famous monster as he asks a doctor to create him a partner, a move that leads to more questions and problems that they expected, as the 1930s social dynamic is challenged and the pair find themselves on the run in a Bonnie and Clyde-like manner.

HQ

War Machine [Netflix] - March 6

Yet another Netflix project that might catch your eye. War Machine is a sci-fi action flick that follows Alan Ritchson's tough military trainee as he is tasked with surviving a persistent and deadly futuristic robot threat, all while isolated in a distant forest. With a Terminator-like setup, this film sees how one group of fearless special ops recruits overcome a challenge where any mistake could mean total annihilation.

This is an ad:

HQ

Hoppers - March 6

Pixar is back with yet another animated film that you won't want to miss. Hoppers is a hilarious and delightful premise that explores how a single 19-year-old animal lover takes it upon herself to discover the biggest secrets of the animal world, all by placing her consciousness into the mind of a robotic beaver. Yep, expect daft and family-friendly hijinks in this unmissable theatrical flick.

HQ

One Piece: Season 2 [Netflix] - March 10

We've had to wait three years for Netflix's live-action One Piece series to return to the streamer, but thankfully this wait is almost over. Monkey D. Luffy and the Strawhat pirates will soon be continuing their epic voyage to the Grand Line, with a second round of episodes that introduces even more iconic faces and characters, plus villains and threats who are not to be trifled with.

HQ

How to Make a Killing - March 13

Glen Powell is one of the biggest names in cinema these days and A24 is a studio that everyone wants to work with, so surely the two are a perfect match? Headlining How To Make a Killing, in this film, Powell stars as the disowned child of a very rich family, who has decided to take his slice of the pie by simply eliminating any of the relatives that stand before him in the order of the family's right and ownership will.

HQ

Undertone - March 13

It's an excellent time to be a cinema-going horror fan. A24 is back with its second film of the month, with this being dubbed Undertone, and being a striking and promising project that sees how a podcast host faces being haunted after listening to terrifying recordings as part of her supernatural mysteries series. Needless to say, this one isn't for the faint of heart, so check it out if you dare.

HQ

Invincible: Season 4 [Prime Video] - March 18

The promise of annual seasons of Invincible has been kept by Prime Video for the last couple of years and 2026 won't be changing that. The anticipated fourth season of the animated adaptation is about to arrive, wherein we can expect to see some major storylines explored, including how Omni-Man returns to Earth, what happened to Conquest, and even how the great Viltrumite-Coalition of Planets war comes to an end... at least for some time.

HQ

Project Hail Mary - March 20

Lauded by many already as a must-watch movie this year, the grand and ambitious adaptation of Project Hail Mary is looking to be the sci-fi cinematic film of the year. With Ryan Gosling at the helm, this movie explores how a science teacher is sent deep into space in an attempt to find a solution to a substance that has been killing our solar system's sun, albeit with the added complication of losing his memory along the way and becoming friends with an unlikely ally.

HQ

Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2 [Disney+] - March 25

Following the first season debuting last year, it's time for Charlie Cox to suit back up as the man without fear, as Daredevil: Born Again continues this March. Picking up a few months after the first season and taking us to a New York City under the Kingpin's thumb, one where vigilantes are treated as public enemy number one, this next round of episodes will see the return of a bunch of familiar faces, including Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.

HQ

They Will Kill You - March 27

We do love a one-person-army flick, and if you do too, then you won't want to miss They Will Kill You. This violent movie follows Zazie Beetz's protagonist, who upon taking a job as a New York City high-rise housekeeper, finds herself being hunted and attacked by the residents and employees, in a very dark and twisted game of cat and mouse. Can she escape and make it to morning? We'll have to tune in to find out.

HQ

There we have it, yet another Screen Time is in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks when we look to explore the big new releases for cinemagoers and streaming service users in the month of April 2026.